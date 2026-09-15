Pop They topped the charts in the 1990s and now B*Witched are ready to blow you away with new music B*Witched member Lindsay Armou has revealed the girl group - who were massive in the '90s - are making new music which will be released later this year. SHARE SHARE

B*Witched are in the studio working on new songs.

The Irish pop quartet - made up of sisters Edele Lynch and Keavy Lynch, Lindsay Armou and Sinead O’Carroll - have a had a busy 2026 supporting Boyzone at their huge concerts at the Emirates Stadium as well as playing festivals and shows all over the UK and Ireland, and now their are putting the finishing touches to a new EP.

The girls have already unveiled new single Firefly and the fresh collection of tracks - their first since 2024’s EP Ripped Jeans - will be released in a couple of months.

Speaking to Contact Music, band member Lindsay spilled: “It's a funny one with albums nowadays, because I feel like the industry's changed now in the sense that it's kind of more about singles and a kind of a group of singles rather than albums.

“So, we do have an EP coming out. We’ve got a group of songs ready to go.

"It’s important for us to be creative, because we do shows every year and I kind of think that for us as a band to feel fresh and to feel like we're constantly being creative we need to feel we can incorporate a new song in our set. We feel like it's important as well for the audience and the fans because it's something fresh and something new and it's exciting for them too. The creative side is important to us for sure.”

In 2028, it will be the 30th anniversary of the release of their self-titled debut album and Lindsay, 47, believes the reason why the group has been able to survive in the pop world for three decades is because they were not manufactured and the four girls feel like a family.

B*Witched were one of the biggest girl groups of the late '90s and their debut single C'est la Vie, which was released in May 1998, was a smash hit all over the world and led to them appearing on BBC One show Top of the Pops several times.

B*Witched at the MTV Europe Music Awards in 1998 / Credit: FAMOUS





Lindsay - who was speaking on behalf of online bingo site Zingo Bingo, which offers retro, nostalgic and music-themed bingo rooms - said: “I think we work through our stuff.

"So we definitely have our ups and downs and have had in the past, not as much now. I think we're all a bit more chilled. But we have always just worked through things.

"I think potentially the fact that we put ourselves together at the very beginning, we found each other, we weren't put together through auditions or anything like that. We kind of organically came together and then went and found management, then went and got a producer on board, then went to record companies and got a deal. So we've always been the nucleus, I guess, of our bubble. So that has got to have something to do with the fact that the lineup is still the same, all four of us are doing it. There’s an awful lot of respect there for each other.”



