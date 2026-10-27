Hip Hop/Rap Rap star Jay-Z warns of 'tricknology' threat Rap legend Jay-Z has expressed his concerns over AI technology. SHARE SHARE Credit: Getty Images

Jay-Z has warned of the threat posed by "tricknology".

The 56-year-old rap star paused his recent concert at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles to discuss the problems with AI, after online trolls suggested he was struggling to sell tickets and that his performances on tour were sub-par.

Jay told fans: "In this world of AI and everything … it’s been going on forever. We called it propaganda before. But now, with the technology caught up and these people could trick — a lot of tricknology … It’s called artificial intelligence because it’s mimicking you guys. It’s mimicking us.

"We got real intelligence, not artificial intelligence."

Jay also addressed the recent online trolling.

The New York-born rapper encouraged fans to "question everything" they see and read online.

Jay - who is married to Grammy-winning star Beyonce - reflected: "Y’all gotta be very aware of what’s going on in the world, right?

"People will tell you that nobody was in here tonight, but you got eyes, you can see. People will tell you that the music wasn’t great, but you got ears. You gotta understand, you gotta question everything."

Jay returned to the issue later in the concert, insisting that a machine can never replicate human thoughts and feelings.

He said: "Make sure you question everything. You feel.

"Machines are learning you. You tell ’em your swag, you tell ’em your name, you tell ’em the thing and it mimics you. It can’t be you. It could never be you, so question everything - especially in this day and age. Y’all feel me?"

Meanwhile, Kings of Leon star Caleb Followill previously admitted that he feels "scared" of AI technology.

The 44-year-old star confessed to feeling a "little nervous" about AI's ever-increasing influence on the music industry - although Caleb joked that he's "kind of an old man".

The musician told Sky News: "I am scared of it though, I think, maybe, a little bit.

"I've seen some stuff that makes me a little nervous."

Caleb also believes that AI isn't necessary in order to recreate the Kings of Leon sound.

Caleb - who co-founded the popular band more than 20 years ago - explained: "As far as music, it doesn't take AI to sound like us, my god.

"We're still learning how to play, so our skill level is still very much achievable by just human beings. It's not going to take aliens or artificial intelligence."