Pop Adele reportedly back in London recording new music after two‑year break Adele is said to have returned to London to write and record new material at Church Studios, marking her first significant move back into music since ending her Las Vegas residency in 2024. SHARE SHARE Credit: Getty Images

Adele is reportedly back in the studio two years after stepping away from music.

The 38‑year‑old singer, who ended her Weekends With Adele Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in November 2024, is said to have returned to London and started writing and recording new material at Church Studios in Crouch End - the North London venue owned by producer Paul Epworth where she previously worked on parts of her 2015 album 25.

A source told The Sun newspaper: “Adele is spending at least a fortnight in London writing and recording music. She was in and out of sessions last week and will be back in there this week, but she is keeping a low profile while she is here. She feels safe at Church Studios and it’s where Paul is based, so it made sense to travel over for the sessions, rather than work somewhere else in LA.”

Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon was also seen at the studio last week, though it is not known whether he has been collaborating with Adele.

Gracie Abrams was spotted filming a music video outside the building.

According to the report, Adele chose the location because she wants her new material to reflect her London roots.

An insider said: “Adele has been living in LA for a decade now and although she loves it, her roots in London are very important to her. People close to her have been encouraging her to reconnect with where she grew up for her new music, because they believe it will help inspire something different. Her last album was well received but it was very Hollywood. People loved Adele originally because she was down to earth and relatable, so she’s trying to bring that back by drawing on inspirations in her home town.”

Since returning to the UK, Adele has been photographed attending Aaron Taylor‑Johnson’s recent birthday party and was also seen at Lola Young’s show at the O2 Academy Brixton.

As she closed her Las Vegas residency in November 2024, the Hello singer told the audience she chose the format so she could spend more time with her son Angelo.

She said: “I chose to do a residency maybe because I f****** hate touring. But I chose to do a residency so I could keep his life normal. And I did do that. But I also wouldn’t change it for the world. I get to be with him on the weekends now because obviously he can’t always come. So I love you to bits. … Thank you for being patient for me.”



