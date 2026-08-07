Pop Watch: Melanie C reveals a Spice Girls classic played a role in her wedding Melanie C tied the knot with model Chris Dingall in not one but two ceremonies. SHARE SHARE Credit: Getty Images

Melanie C has revealed she walked back up the aisle to a string quartet performing Spice Girls classic 2 Become 1 on her wedding day.

Sporty Spice married model Chris Dingwall in a secret ceremony in Sydney, Australia before staging a lavish wedding in the UK last month.

The pop star, 52, gathered her friends and family for a celebration at Country House Cumbria in the Lake District, North West England over the weekend but it's been revealed the couple made their union official in a legal ceremony in Chris' native Australia before flying back to the UK.

Melanie's Spice Girls bandmates, Geri Horner, 53,Mel B, 51, and Emma Bunton, 50, attended the UK ceremony, but Victoria, 52, was absent due because she was in the USA with her 51-year-old husband, ex-football player Sir David Beckham, to attend the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Appearing on The KIIS Network’s The Smallzy Show, Melanie denied that she walked down the aisle to Wannabe.

She spilled: “Okay. Well, I didn’t, but what I’ll do is I’ll give you an exclusive…when I was married, I walked back up the aisle with my husband to 2 Become 1, played by a beautiful string quartet.

“You know, it was a little bit of fun, but it’s also obviously beautiful song. I have some friends, a beautiful string quartet that I’ve worked with in the past, and they played for us on the day.

"So yeah, it was really, really special.

"But music obviously was a really big part of the celebration and, there was something for everyone. So many of my friends and family and Chris' friends and family are huge music lovers, so we satisfied everyone.

“And when there’s three Spice Girls in attendance, you know, you, you have to be very respectful."





The singer - real name Melanie Chisholm - was left without a wedding dress days before her flight Down Under so her former bandmate-turned-fashion designer Victoria Beckham stepped in to help.

Victoria told Vogue magazine: "I was actually having dinner with Melanie and asked her what she was up to.

"She very casually told me she was leaving for Australia in two days and getting married! When I asked what she was wearing, she mentioned she had actually ordered one of my dresses but that it didn’t quite fit, and she didn’t have time to get it altered before leaving.

"I happened to have that exact dress in my own wardrobe and offered to lend it to her."

Melanie added: "Victoria’s dress was my something borrowed. It was very special, having her there."

After giving Mel the dress from her own wardrobe, Victoria offered to make her another gown to wear to her UK ceremony, saying: "I obviously offered to make her dream dress."







