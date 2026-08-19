It might surprise you to learn that some of the world’s biggest stars have never set foot on Glastonbury’s stages A surprising number of global superstars have never set foot on Glastonbury’s stages, despite decades of rumours and fan campaigns. SHARE SHARE











Glastonbury has hosted everyone from Sir Paul McCartney to Beyoncé, yet some of the world’s biggest names remain conspicuously absent from Worthy Farm’s history.

Whether due to scheduling clashes, touring priorities or simply never being asked, these megastars have never taken on the Pyramid Stage - and for festival‑goers, their absence has become part of Glasto folklore.

From pop icons to rock giants, the list is stacked with artists who could headline in a heartbeat. Read on to find out which stars have never played the iconic festival...

Read on...