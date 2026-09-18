Rock Oasis ruled out of Glastonbury 2027 by organisers Emily Eavis has confirmed Oasis will not appear at Glastonbury in 2027, despite fan theories linking the band’s Etihad Stadium dates to a possible Pyramid Stage slot. SHARE SHARE Credit: FAMOUS

Glastonbury has officially ruled out Oasis for 2027, after festival co‑organiser Emily Eavis responded directly to a fan asking whether the reunited band would be joining next year’s lineup.

Speculation had been building after Oasis announced shows at Manchester City’s Etihad Stadium on the Friday and Saturday of Glastonbury weekend, leaving their Sunday schedule open. Some fans suggested the Gallaghers might use the gap to close the festival at Worthy Farm.

Eavis shut the rumour down on Instagram when one follower asked: “Please say you’ve got Oasis.” She replied: “Sorry Jimmy, not this time!”

Liam Gallagher has already dismissed the idea himself. Responding to a fan on X, he wrote: “It’s not happening. So all you croc wearing, flag waving, s*** c**** can calm the f*** down. (sic)”

Oasis remain bookies’ favourites for future Glastonbury appearances, but both Eavis and Liam have made it clear the band will not be part of the 2027 festival.

Having the Wonderwall hitmakers on the lineup might have made the eye-watering ticket prices for next year worth it.

Following its fallow year, the world-famous extravaganza will return to Worthy Farm on June 23 and 27, 2027.

Tickets will be released next month, with coach packages available from 6pm on October 1, and general admission going live at 9am on October 4.

Weekend passes will cost a staggering £408, including a £5 booking fee - a jump of £29.50 from the 2025 price of £378.50. The deposit has also risen sharply, increasing from £75 to £100.

One Glasto regular reacted online: “It’s just a shock to see it in the 400s now. Still good value for money when you look at the bands playing and price of single gig tickets but this is the first year I’m very much against paying.”

Another X user wrote: "Some people have more money than sense:

"Glastonbury 2027 tickets will top £400 for the first time as registration and on-sale dates were announced."

Another said: "Never had the chance to go to Glastonbury before. And now that the price is £408(!!!), I don’t think I ever will."

One user reasoned: “It’s only a shock because it wasn’t on this year, if it had been £15 a year no one would have blinked."

Currently, there are no artists announced to play next year, although organiser Emily Eavis confirmed the three headliners are booked.