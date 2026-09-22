Pop Apple launches Apple Music Hall at London's Battersea Power Station Apple has opened Apple Music Hall, a new 600‑capacity live venue inside London’s Battersea Power Station designed for intimate, high‑spec performances. SHARE SHARE Credit: Apple

Apple has launched Apple Music Hall, a new live music venue inside London’s Battersea Power Station.

The space, which holds 600 people, has been designed to give artists the scale of an arena show while keeping fans close to the stage.

Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice president of Apple Music and International Content, described the venue as “an unprecedented step further in our commitment to artists and fans.”

The venue sits beside the River Thames and incorporates architectural details inspired by the landmark building, including heritage brickwork, fluted arches and bronze balconies. A full glass wall looks out onto the concourse and river, keeping the historic structure visible throughout the space.

Apple Music Hall has been built to close the gap between intimacy and production scale. The 38‑foot‑wide stage can be reconfigured for front‑facing sets or in‑the‑round shows, and the room features a 48‑speaker spatial sound system positioned around the audience to create an immersive listening experience.

Behind the stage, the hall operates as a full recording and broadcast facility. Two professional studios allow every performance to be captured as a multitrack recording and mixed in Spatial Audio. The venue is wired for more than 16 cameras feeding a dedicated broadcast control room, with infrastructure supporting iPhone video capture alongside traditional broadcast equipment.

Zane Lowe, Apple Music’s global creative director, said: “We’re always looking for new opportunities to connect the artists and the fans because we are fans.

“Great music and memories will be made at Apple Music Hall.”

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy called the project a significant endorsement of the UK’s creative industries, saying Apple’s investment shows “just how strong our creative sectors really are.”

Fans can find details on upcoming shows and ticket access at applemusichall.com or via @applemusichall on Instagram and TikTok.



