Rock Nickelback unveil new single Make Me Love You ahead of upcoming album Everything Under The Sun Nickelback have released their new single Make Me Love You, offering a more intimate glimpse into their forthcoming album Everything Under The Sun, due October 30. SHARE SHARE Credit: LIndsay Siu

Nickelback have released a new single titled Make Me Love You.

It is the latest song taken from their upcoming album Everything Under The Sun. The album arrives October 30.

The track follows a run of recent releases as the band build towards their first full record since 2022.

The group have already put out three songs from the project. Rattle The Cage (feat. John 5) launched the campaign with heavy guitars and a fast, aggressive sound. Leave Me Behind then shifted the tone with a story rooted in loyalty, loss and emotional resilience. The band also scored a No. 1 with Bones For The Crows, marking their first new music since Get Rollin’.

The new single focuses on uncertainty and emotional risk. Nickelback frame the song around the moment where connection feels possible but fragile. The track deals with vulnerability, doubt and the fear of opening yourself up to someone else.

The release shows how Everything Under The Sun moves between different moods. The record covers romance, reflection, heartbreak and recovery. It also keeps the band’s rock sound at the centre, with big melodies and the style that has defined Nickelback for more than three decades.

The band “took their time” with their new album, relishing the chance not to be so “urgent” with the release.

Mike Kroeger, bassist and founding member of the band, recently opened up on the Loudwire Nights podcast about the highly-anticipated record.

He said: "The genesis of this thing was to kind of relax and take our time getting to it and getting it done. We didn't do anything in a particular hurry. We just didn't feel as urgent about getting it done as maybe we have in the past.

“It's been a cycle, really tight for us. We make a record, go on the road, immediately as soon as we get off the road, get in the studio.

“This time was a little bit different and more of a relaxed pace. Just trying to do the best work we can and not so concerned with hitting timelines."

Mike added that the group wanted to “leave some space” before dropping Everything Under the Sun, after seeing how their fans reacted to a break from them during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He continued: “You could say we took an extra year between albums. We just kind of wanted to leave some space. We found that we had a pretty good result of that during COVID, we went away for a little while and our people reacted really well to a little bit of a reduced diet of us.”

Rattle the Cage had been around for a while but was been given a new lease of life thanks to guitarist John 5’s appearance.

Mike said: “We kind of wanted to push the limits and see what we can get and John 5 is a good example of reaching out and just saying, 'Hey, we like what you do a lot and we have a lot of mutual friends.'

“He agreed to do it and it was just a tremendous experience to be able to have him on one of our tracks and also to see him cook was pretty cool."