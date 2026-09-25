Pop Ed Sheeran concerts cancelled due to storm amid ill-fated US Loop tour Ed Sheeran cancels Massachusetts shows due to severe weather warnings. SHARE SHARE Credit: Avalon

Ed Sheeran has cancelled his two planned concerts in Massachusetts this weekend because of severe weather alerts across the region.

Sheeran had been due to play back‑to‑back nights at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough from tonight (25.09.26) as part of his US leg of the Loop tour. The run has already attracted headlines following the decision to remove support act Macklemore after his pro‑Palestinian comments, a move backed by several stadium owners including Gillette Stadium’s Robert Kraft.

In a statement, the venue said the shows could not go ahead after consultations with local officials.

It said: “Due to the severe weather warnings in place in Boston and across New England throughout the weekend, the promoter and tour have made the difficult decision to cancel the Ed Sheeran concerts at Gillette Stadium."

The venue added that fan and staff safety was the priority. Refunds are now available at the point of purchase, with Ticketmaster customers set to receive automatic refunds.

High‑wind warnings remain in place across parts of New England until early Sunday (27.09.26), with officials urging drivers to limit travel.