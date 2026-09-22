Pop Watch: Charlotte Church causes a stir after taking aim at Ed Sheeran Charlotte Church has criticised Ed Sheeran for prioritising “consumerism and capitalism” after Macklemore was removed from the US leg of his Loop Tour for expressing support for Palestine. SHARE SHARE Credit: Avalon

Charlotte Church has slammed Ed Sheeran for "choosing consumerism and capitalism over doing the right thing."

The Welsh singer is among the stars speaking out after Macklemore was dropped from the US leg of Sheeran’s Loop Tour, following the rapper’s onstage support for the people of Palestine.

Speaking onstage during her recent gig at DEPOT in Cardiff, the Crazy Chick hitmaker - who has previously marched in support of Palestine - said of Sheeran: “Whilst he has made millions and has an enormous following, he has an enormous platform to do real good in the world. He chose consumerism and capitalism over doing the right thing. Ed Sheeran, we’re watching you. Free Palestine.”

The post has led to the star being mocked, with activist Tommy Robinson sharing a clip of her speech on X and writing: "Charlotte Church, if you'd told me it was Sam Smith, I'd have nodded along in agreement. Anyhow, it's Charlotte, taking a vile pop at Ed Sheeran for not wanting to turn his pop concerts, which are widely for children, into a political s***show. Absolute state of her."

"After Macklemore was let go, the rest of the support acts - including FINNEAS, Aaron Rowe, Lukas Graham - and his backing band, Beoga, sided with the Thrift Shop hitmaker and quit the run."

The Shape of You singer addressed the row at the start of his show in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Saturday night (19.09.26), where he was joined by a new backing band.

The musician broke down in tears as he addressed the criticism he received.

He said: "I’m used to my music being criticised … This week the criticism was about something much more important ... I am making mistakes and I am so so sorry ...

"What happened in Israel, and at the Nova music festival on October 7, it was horrific and compounded centuries of Jewish pain.

"What is happening in Gaza is catastrophic and unjustifiable and disproportionate. My heart has been broken by the scale of devastation, loss of civilians’ lives. Children’s lives. At this systemic injustice, (what) we’re seeing unfolding in the West Bank cannot be overlooked."

Making a rollercoaster motion with his hand, Sheeran noted the last week had been "like this".

He added: “I’ve had a week of learning."

Sheeran - who previously insisted the decision to cut Macklemore from the tour hadn't been his - appeared to lay the blame at wealthy venue owners.

He said: “I am deeply worried about the idea that venues pre-approved content forms... It should never happen in the free world."

He then grew tearful as he admitted: "I am already speaking to people across the spectrum to work out how to make a contribution that helps victims."



