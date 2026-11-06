Pop Watch: Olivia Rodrigo drops debut Christmas song Take Me Home (4 Christmas) Olivia Rodrigo has shared her entry for this year's Christmas No.1 alongside a fun music video. SHARE SHARE Credit: Justin Ng/Retna/Avalon

Olivia Rodrigo has released her first Christmas single.

The 23-year-old singer has shared the music video for Take Me Home (4 Christmas), an original festive track.

The Grammy-winning star has also shared a range of physical formats aimed at collectors and gift buyers, including a red seven-inch vinyl and cassette.

Rodrigo co-wrote Take Me Home (4 Christmas) with regular collaborators Dan Nigro and Amy Allen.

The accompanying music video features some familiar faces, with Sex and the City actress Cynthia Nixon and SNL comedian Ben Marshall joining Rodrigo on screen.



