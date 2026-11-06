Pop Hilary Duff vows to make another album after success of comeback record Hilary Duff has promised fans album seven is "100 per cent" happening. SHARE SHARE Credit: Avalon

Hilary Duff is keen to follow-up the success of her comeback album luck… or something.

The So Yesterday singer enjoyed strong chart success with the record, reaching number one in Canada and Australia and securing Top 5 placings in both the UK and US. Following its reception, Duff admitted she is already thinking about making another album.

She told Billboard: "I 100 per cent want to make a new album.

"Now that I've cracked that part of my business back open, I don't want it to just go away again."

Duff also hinted that future live appearances could look very different from her recent run of concerts, suggesting a residency-style setup may suit her better than a traditional tour.

She said: "People in Iowa are like f****** stoked that you come.

"The idea behind touring for that big chunk in the summer was saying hi to everyone that's been waiting a long time. I'm not sure it's ever going to look like that again. I think it'll more look like what these [artists with residencies are doing.]"

The 39-year-old star recently admitted concerns about failure stopped her from returning to music sooner.

Speaking to Paper magazine, Duff explained: "Of course. I think everyone feels this as they age. It's harder and harder to do risky things.

"Then add on being a public figure, being so magnified by the internet. Failing is so public now. I think it held me back for quite some time from making any kind of music industry moves."

However, Duff said the support of her husband Matthew Koma helped give her the confidence to relaunch her music career.

She said: "I think the safety net of the family I've created, my husband, the partner I chose, and feeling really safe and fulfilled at home, made this feel like if it didn't work, it didn't matter. I never felt that before.

"Matt has been in the industry since he was 14 years old, and he's just a really smart guy. I got to bounce every single one of my ideas off of him.

"He believes in me more than I believe in myself, and he can see things I have blind spots for."