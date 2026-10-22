Pop
Hilary Duff is releasing a Christmas EP
Hilary Duff is getting fans into the festive spirit super early.
Hilary Duff has announced a Christmas EP.
For fans of the So Yesterday singer the festive season is coming early with the arrival of Holiday Things tomorrow (23.10.26).
Announcing the project on Instagram, Duff wrote: "I guess Christmas came early … Holiday Things is yours this Friday 10.23."
It includes a re-record of her cover of George Michael's Last Christmas from her festive LP Santa Claus Lane, which just turned 24 on October 15, and Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.
Marking the anniversary of Santa Claus Lane and hinting toward a new project, Duff posted: "I remember last Christmas Eve …
"Today Santa Claus Lane turns 24 and it has me reminiscing on all the fun we’ve had around the holidays together over the years … let’s do it again this year?"
Holiday Things tracklisting:
1. All You Want for Christmas is Me
2. Last Christmas (Mine)
3. I Want (a few small things)
4. Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas
5. I Guess it’s Christmas