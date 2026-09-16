Pop Hilary Duff 2027 tour dates pending as teased on confetti at London show Hilary Duff is teasing more shows for next year amid The Lucky Me Tour. SHARE SHARE Credit: Getty Images

Hilary Duff has teased more tour dates in 2027.

The With Love singer subtly announced that more dates are on the way during her Lucky Me Tour stop at London's The O2 arena on Tuesday night (15.09.26).

Butterfly confetti that fell on the crowd was emblazoned with “2027 more dates loading".

What's more, a countdown appeared on a curtain on the stage, which ends on September 23.

The timer is now on Duff's official website.

The Lucky Me Tour is Duff's first concert tour in 19 years.

The setlist is packed with her biggest hits and fan favourites, including Wake Up, So Yesterday and What Dreams Are Made Of.

Duff kicked off the run of concerts in the United States in June.

The pop star recently admitted she considers it a “badge of honour” that she was a part of so many people’s childhoods.

The 38-year-old actress became a household name thanks to her role as the titular Lizzie McGuire in the series which ran from 2001 to 2004.

Duff also launched her music career in 2002 - with the Christmas album Santa Claus Lane, followed by 2004 record Hilary Duff and 2007’s Dignity - meaning that numerous adults nowadays tell her what an important part she played while they were growing up.

She told People: “I hear that a lot from people, [that I was an important part of their childhood], and I wear a badge of honour.”

On performing songs from her Lizzie McGuire days, she said: “What’s been so fun about the live shows is realizing how much the old songs mean to people.

“A lot of those songs just live rent-free in my head, so it’ll be nice for the other music to catch up and join the mix.

“t’s this very cool way to connect in our lives now - everyone’s grown up, and we feel like we have a lot of the same life experiences. It’s like more real-world s***, and it’s fun to mix those two together.”

She added to The Hollywood Reporter: “It’s exciting to me when they’re scream-singing the new stuff back to me as much as they do the old stuff.

“The show for me feels like a very big celebration that’s representative of my present self and celebrating an important part of my life, which is my past. When I first met everyone.

“And that naturally is the nostalgic element that feels emotional for people.”