Pop Hilary Duff honours late ex-lover Aaron Carter on tour Hilary Duff paid tribute to Aaron Carter on stage on her Philadelphia stop of The Lucky Me tour. SHARE SHARE Credit: Avalon

Hilary Duff paid tribute to her late former boyfriend Aaron Carter during her Philadelphia date on The Lucky Me tour.

The 38-year-old star donned a white T‑shirt emblazoned with a photo of the former child star when he was young when she headlined TD Pavilion on Sunday night (09.08.26).

The pair were romantically involved after Carter made a cameo in her teen sitcom Lizzie McGuire in 2001, dating on-off until 2004.

Duff honouring Carter at the concert comes after she recently shared details of a psychic reading in which she believes he made his presence known.

Appearing on the Las Culturistas podcast, the actress said the medium had no idea who she was when the session began - until she mentioned her connection to Carter.

Duff recalled: “She’s like, ‘Well, people are gonna start showing up for you. And there’s someone here. Aaron – two As.’ I was like, ‘Oh my god.'"

She described the moment as “a really wild experience”, explaining that the psychic only realised her identity after Duff confirmed Carter had been her childhood boyfriend.

Duff said: “She was like, ‘Sure is. What the hell’s he doing here?’ And I was like, ‘Well, that would make sense to me.’ And she’s like, ‘Are you Hilary Duff?’”

The singer didn’t share any specific message from the I Want Candy singer through the medium, but said she still talks about him “often” with his twin sister, Angel Carter, whom she remains close to.

Duff said: “She’s a lovely literal angel of a person.

“We’re very close. We talk about Aaron often.”

Carter tragically died of accidental drowning after taking difluoroethane and alprazolam in 2022 at the age of 34.