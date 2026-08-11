Pop Backstreet Boys add three New Year’s Weekend shows to Into the Millennium residency at Las Vegas Sphere Backstreet Boys have expanded their Sphere residency with three New Year’s Weekend shows following huge fan demand. SHARE SHARE Credit: Justin Segura

Backstreet Boys are extending their critically acclaimed Into the Millennium residency at Las Vegas Sphere, announcing three New Year’s Weekend dates after overwhelming fan demand.

The boy band will return to the venue on December 31, 2026, and January 1 and 2, 2027, marking the latest addition to their hugely successful run.

The residency, which launched in July 2025, made the Backstreet Boys the first pop act to headline Sphere.

Since then, the band have played 47 sold‑out shows to more than 750,000 fans, with audiences regularly turning up dressed in all white like the boys did on the cover of their 1999 album Millennium.

The production has been praised for its immersive visuals and the venue’s cutting‑edge sound, creating a one‑of‑a‑kind experience for fans.

Presale access for the new dates begins Tuesday, August 18 at 10am PT for Backstreet Boys Fan Club members. An Artist Presale follows on Wednesday, August 19 at 10am PT, with fans able to sign up until Monday, August 17 at 10pm PT. No codes are required - access is linked to Ticketmaster accounts. General onsale opens Friday, August 21 at 10am PT via backstreetboys.com.

The announcement arrives as the group continue celebrating the 25th anniversary of Millennium. Last year, they released Millennium 2.0, a deluxe edition featuring 25 tracks, including remastered originals, live recordings, demos and B‑sides - plus their new single HEY.