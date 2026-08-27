Rock Watch: EastEnders legend John Altman releases new song about his love for his sat nav EastEnders icon John Altman - who played 'Nasty' Nick Cotton in the BBC One soap - has released a new song about his love for his sat nav. SHARE SHARE

EastEnders legend John Altman is a making a bid for the pop charts - with the help of one of Britain’s leading ufologists and an entirely AI music video.

The 74-year-old actor played ‘Nasty’ Nick Cotton on-and-off for 30 years before he was finally killed off from the BBC One soap in February 2015, and has spent the last decade taking on acting roles and is a pantomime regular.

John has now teamed up with Mark Christopher Lee to release rock single Sat Nav Girl.

Mark is the frontman of cult indie band The Pocket Gods and also a UFO expert, and has directed the documentaries The King of UFOs and The Rendlesham UFO: The British Roswell.

The song is an upbeat driving track which sees Altman sing that he is in love with the female voice of his sat nav, and is accompanied by an all-AI generated music video, produced by Guy Thompson, which sees John drive into space with his fantasy woman.

Speaking about the song, John said: “Sat Nav Girl is light-hearted and full of energy - exactly what we wanted. The AI video takes it to another level and we’re really hoping it helps the single reach the top of the charts!”

The release of Sat Nav Girl is just the beginning of John’s musical ambitions as he wants to release an album, too.

He said: “I want to do an album as well, that’s on the cards. I’ve got plenty of material, hopefully that will get going.”

British UFO hunter Mark has claimed to be able to communicate with aliens and even summoned their craft to the sky above Rendlesham, the location where unexplained lights were reported by eyewitnesses near Rendlesham Forest in Suffolk, England, in December 1980.

Mark and John also teamed up together for sci-fi movie The Last Grail Hunter.

This is not John’s first attempt to top the charts. In 2014 he teamed up with rock group JOANovARC to release his own version of Iggy Pop track Wild One in a bid to land the Christmas Number One spot that year.

However, it did not make the Official Top 40 and the Number One spot was taken by that year’s X Factor winner Ben Haenow with Something I Need.

Altman’s track Sat Nav Girl is available on all major digital streaming platforms, including Spotify, now and you can watch the AI video below.



