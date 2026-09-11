K-pop LE SSERAFIM drop two new singles for Overwatch LE SSERAFIM have released their new two‑track single album featuring Made My Night and AEIOU. SHARE SHARE Credit: Kristin Callahan/Everett Collection

LE SSERAFIM have launched their latest single album Made My Night, a two‑song release featuring the title track and AEIOU.

The project arrived on September 11 and sees the group - Sakura, Kim Chaewon, Huh Yunjin, Kazuha and Hong Eunchae - reconnect with Blizzard Entertainment’s Overwatch for a second time.

The title track is performed entirely in English, a deliberate choice aimed at reaching listeners beyond their core K‑pop audience.

Sakura said: “We sang the lyrics in English with the hope that a wide audience would enjoy the song."

They focused on their pronunciation so that “the meaning of the lyrics was clearly conveyed.”

Yunjin noted that the song pushed the group vocally in new ways, explaining that it uses “a lower vocal range alongside several high‑pitched ad‑libs.”

The release marks their latest collaboration with Overwatch following 2023’s Perfect Night.

In a new music video combining live-action clips with animation from the action game, the girls are captured before Overwatch heroes D.Va and D.Mon intervene. Sakura said the blend of styles creates “such a vivid sense of actually stepping into the Overwatch universe.”

The group’s connection with the franchise will continue later this year at BlizzCon 2026, where LE SSERAFIM will headline the closing performance on September 13 and debut Made My Night live on stage.



