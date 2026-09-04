Pop Threesomes and sex toys: Adéla shares X-rated bedroom confessions on new song Hitachi from debut album Prima Adéla's highly anticipated debut album Prima is here SHARE SHARE Credit: Avalon

Everyone's new favourite pop star Adéla is the queen of oversharing on her debut album Prima.

One track in particular has got people talking. Hitachi shares a name with the Japanese sex toy, which the Ain't in LA hitmaker confesses to using for self-pleasure when her partner isn't turning her on anymore.

She sings: "Baby, yeah, we couldn't even stop to turn the lights off / Now you're sleepin' next to me with your clothes on / Oh, I wanna get back, wanna get back how it was / You used to wanna turn me on, wanna turn me on / Just like my Hitachi does."

If that wasn't steamy enough, there's also the suggestion of a threesome.

On the second verse, she sings: "Desperation set in, anythin' to not end / Bring another girl in maybe? / I'm breakin' all my boundaries just for you to touch me / 'Member when you used to crave me?"

Of course female artists talking about their sex life is nothing new. From Rihanna's S+M and Kiss It Better to Doja Cat's Need to Know and Agora Hills and Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's WAP to Ariana Grande's Positions and raunchy new album petal, we've heard it all before.



