Pop
Threesomes and sex toys: Adéla shares X-rated bedroom confessions on new song Hitachi from debut album Prima
Adéla's highly anticipated debut album Prima is here
Everyone's new favourite pop star Adéla is the queen of oversharing on her debut album Prima.
One track in particular has got people talking. Hitachi shares a name with the Japanese sex toy, which the Ain't in LA hitmaker confesses to using for self-pleasure when her partner isn't turning her on anymore.
She sings: "Baby, yeah, we couldn't even stop to turn the lights off / Now you're sleepin' next to me with your clothes on / Oh, I wanna get back, wanna get back how it was / You used to wanna turn me on, wanna turn me on / Just like my Hitachi does."
If that wasn't steamy enough, there's also the suggestion of a threesome.
On the second verse, she sings: "Desperation set in, anythin' to not end / Bring another girl in maybe? / I'm breakin' all my boundaries just for you to touch me / 'Member when you used to crave me?"
Of course female artists talking about their sex life is nothing new. From Rihanna's S+M and Kiss It Better to Doja Cat's Need to Know and Agora Hills and Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's WAP to Ariana Grande's Positions and raunchy new album petal, we've heard it all before.