Rock Paul McCartney believes Queen Elizabeth had a crush on him Paul McCartney has revealed his wife Nancy Shevell is convinced the late Queen Elizabeth had a soft spot for him. SHARE SHARE Credit: Avalon

Sir Paul McCartney says he and his wife Nancy Shevell believe the late Queen Elizabeth “fancied” him.

The Beatles star discussed the idea during an appearance on Good Hang with Amy Poehler, where he reflected on his encounters with the British monarch over the years.

Asked whether he had ever met someone who left him starstruck, McCartney immediately replied: “The Queen.”

He went on to speak warmly about her, saying: “She’s great. I love the Queen.”

McCartney, who was knighted in 1997 and performed at her Diamond Jubilee Concert, has previously joked that he and his bandmates thought she was “a babe” when they first met her in the 1960s.

The musician recalled that, as teenagers from Liverpool, he and the rest of The Beatles were astonished to find themselves receiving MBEs from the monarch.

He said: “She looked like a film star to us."

Macca added that meeting her felt impossibly out of reach for “working‑class boys”.

He revealed that his spouse believes the queen may have "fancied him", he admitted "there’s no knowing if there’s any truth to that,” before adding: “I like to think it’s true.”

The 84-year-old singer reflected on the etiquette of royal engagements, noting that they were instructed to call her “ma’am”, avoid shaking her hand unless she initiated it, and only speak when addressed.

Despite the formality, McCartney described his meetings with the Queen as “special”, and has continued to speak fondly of her since her passing in 2022.