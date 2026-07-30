Pop Mercury Prize 2026: Paul McCartney scores his first nomination, facing Olivia Dean, RAYE and Dave in a stacked shortlist Paul McCartney has secured his first Mercury Prize nod with The Boys of Dungeon Lane, joining a wide‑ranging shortlist for the 2026 award. SHARE SHARE Credit: Press

Sir Paul McCartney has broken new ground in his six‑decade career after landing his first Mercury Prize nomination.

The 84‑year‑old musician’s latest solo project, The Boys of Dungeon Lane, has been selected for the 2026 Albums of the Year list, marking the Beatles legend’s long‑awaited debut appearance on the prestigious shortlist.

The announcement came via BBC Radio 6 Music, where Jamz Supernova revealed the 12 albums competing for this year’s title.

McCartney’s record sits among a mix of established names and rising voices shaping British music in 2026.

Dave’s The Boy Who Played the Harp, Florence + The Machine’s Everybody Scream, RAYE’s THIS MUSIC MAY CONTAIN HOPE., Olivia Dean’s The Art of Loving, Nia Archives’ Emotional Junglist and Suede’s Antidepressants all feature prominently.

The remaining places on the list are filled by Dove Ellis (Blizzard), JADE (THAT’S SHOWBIZ BABY!), Knats (A Great Day In Newcastle), Kojey Radical (Don’t Look Down) and War Child Records’ collaborative release HELP(2).

This year’s ceremony returns to Newcastle’s Utilita Arena on 22 October, where several of the nominated acts are expected to perform before the winner is announced live. BBC Music will broadcast the event, and tickets are already on sale here.

The 2025 award went to Sam Fender for his chart‑topping album People Watching.

The 2026 Mercury Prize 12 Albums of the Year:

Dave - The Boy Who Played the Harp

Dove Ellis - Blizzard

Florence + The Machine - Everybody Scream

JADE - THAT’S SHOWBIZ BABY!

Knats - A Great Day In Newcastle

Kojey Radical - Don't Look Down

Nia Archives - Emotional Junglist

Olivia Dean - The Art of Loving

Paul McCartney - The Boys of Dungeon Lane

RAYE - THIS MUSIC MAY CONTAIN HOPE.

Suede - Antidepressants

War Child Records - HELP(2)