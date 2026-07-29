Rock Black Sabbath legend announces new solo album From The Dark The Black Sabbath legend has launched his new record with a global premiere of lead track World Alone, confirming full details and the album’s tracklisting. SHARE SHARE Credit: Ross Halfin

Tony Iommi has officially announced his new solo album From The Dark, debuting its first single World Alone during a global streaming event held in his hometown of Birmingham.

The premiere took place near the Black Sabbath Bridge, the landmark opened in 2019 as a civic tribute to the band and, since frontman Ozzy Osbourne’s death last July, has become a place for fans to remember the late rock and metal icon.

World Alone arrives as a full‑throttle rock track, built on rapid‑fire riffs, soaring solos and a powerhouse vocal performance from Norwegian singer Jorn Lande. Its accompanying video drops viewers into a retro‑futuristic dystopia, where a character known as The Believer must survive a warped video‑game world to find redemption.





The album sees Iommi working closely with Lande across all songs, alongside bassist Becky Baldwin and drummer Karl Brazil.

Co‑produced with long‑time collaborator Mike Exeter, the record promises a huge, modern sound that still carries Iommi’s unmistakable heaviness.

Iommi said: “It's an album we've really enjoyed making. We're not trying to prove anything – it's a great album, it rocks!”

A limited‑edition 7” of World Alone, featuring an exclusive instrumental version, arrives on September 4. From The Dark will be released in multiple deluxe vinyl and CD formats.

From The Dark will be released on October 23. Pre-orders are available here.