Electronic Nightcall artist DJ Kavinsky dies suddenly at home in Paris aged 50 The French electro house star, famed for his Drive anthem Nightcall, has died at his home in Paris, with officials confirming no suspicious circumstances. SHARE SHARE Credit: Avalon

French electronic musician Vincent Belorgey - known worldwide as DJ Kavinsky - has died at the age of 50.

Authorities confirmed he was found at his home in Paris, where he had lived and worked for decades.

Kavinsky became a defining figure of the electro‑new‑wave scene thanks to Nightcall, the moody, synth‑soaked track that opened Ryan Gosling’s 2011 film Drive and went on to become one of the most recognisable electronic songs of the era. The track was a collaborative effort: produced with Daft Punk’s Guy‑Manuel de Homem‑Christo, mixed by French electronic artist SebastiAn, and voiced by Brazilian singer Lovefoxxx.

More recently, Nightcall returned to the global stage when Kavinsky performed it live at the closing ceremony of the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics. The performance featured Belgian star Angèle on lead vocals and a guest appearance from French band Phoenix, marking one of the producer’s most high‑profile moments in years.

The Paris prosecutor’s office confirmed an inquiry has been opened to determine how the musician died, stating: “An inquiry into the cause of death has been opened to determine the circumstances of the death.” Officials added that investigators found “no suspicious elements” at the scene.

Kavinsky’s retro‑futurist sound and cinematic approach to electronic music influenced a generation of producers.

Belorgey began his music career in the early 2000s, releasing his debut EP, Teddy Boy, in 2006. The following year, he toured with iconic French electronic music duo Daft Punk.

Tributes have poured in with French culture minister Catherine Pégard posting to X: “With Kavinsky’s sudden departure France loses one of its most unique voices.

“From the movie ‘Drive’ to the Paris Olympics, the whole world enjoyed ‘Nightcall.’ Danceable and nostalgic at the same time, his music will continue to resonate across borders and different generations.”

French President Emmanuel Macron wrote: "Kavinsky, French pride forever."