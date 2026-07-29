K-pop BTS pull out of 2027 Grammys as group rejects new Asian‑specific category The band say they won’t submit ARIRANG for Grammy consideration, criticising the Recording Academy for dividing artists by “region or language.” SHARE SHARE Credit: Getty Images

BTS have confirmed they will not take part in the 2027 Grammy Awards, with all seven members - RM, Jimin, V, Suga, Jungkook, Jin and J‑Hope - posting the same message announcing that ARIRANG will not be submitted for any category.

Their unified statement makes clear the decision is a response to the Recording Academy’s new Asian‑focused prize, which they believe reduces artists to where they’re from and what language they sing in.

Their full statement read: “We have decided not to enter the Grammys this year. I hope that music can be heard and loved for what it is, rather than being divided by region or language. Thank you to Army and everyone who is always with us.”

The move comes despite Swim - the group’s recent US number one - being widely expected to compete for Song of the Year. The track’s English‑only lyrics would have made it ineligible for the newly introduced Best Asian Pop Music Performance category, which requires “meaningful use” of an Asian language.

Although BTS have earned five Grammy nominations and made history as the first K‑pop act recognised by the Academy, they have yet to win an award.

The group have previously spoken about the pressure surrounding one of their Grammys appearances, recalling how illness and injury left them “on the brink of mental exhaustion” before performing Butter at the 2022 ceremony.

The septet had members struck down with COVID-19 before their appearance at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, and had just a single day of rehearsals.

J-Hope told Weverse magazine: “After testing positive for COVID-19, it was only going to be possible to have exactly one day before the performance.

“I think making it to the Grammy Awards stage, under those circumstances, is what put me in the mindset I had for the performance.”

As well as J-Hope and Jungkook testing positive for COVID-19, Jin had injured his hand.

He continued: “The other members were on the brink of mental exhaustion at that point, to be honest.

“I knew there was no way I couldn’t be there.

“I kept telling myself I have to do this no matter what, went over on the plane, rehearsed on location, and somehow got it all together."

He added: “It was a lot of pressure, psychologically speaking, as we were now at the Grammys and doing a performance similar to one we did shortly after we debuted. The idea behind the performance was for us to say, Let’s do this for them again. We can pull that kind of performance off at the Grammys. We’re BTS!”

J-Hope admitted it was disappointing not to be able to deliver the show he wanted.