K-pop BTS add pair of Southeast Asia dates as ARIRANG tour expands to record‑breaking 88 Shows BTS have announced two additional Southeast Asian concerts, pushing their ARIRANG world tour to an unprecedented 88 dates. SHARE SHARE Credit: BIGHIT MUSIC (HYBE)

BTS have expanded the Southeast Asian leg of their ARIRANG world tour with two newly announced shows, their label BigHit Music confirmed on Wednesday (17.06.26).

The record-breaking K-pop group will return to Jakarta for an extra concert on December 29, before heading to the Philippines for another date in Bulacan on March 16, 2027.

These additions sit alongside previously scheduled performances on December 26 and 27 at Jakarta’s Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium and March 13 and 14 at the Philippine Sports Stadium.

With the latest additions, the ARIRANG tour now stands at 88 shows, extending its lead as the most extensive tour ever undertaken by a K‑pop act.

The band have already added extra nights in several cities across the globe, including Tampa, Las Vegas, Lima and Buenos Aires, as demand continues to surge.

Their recent two‑night run in Busan drew an estimated 110,000 fans.

Meanwhile, BTS have joined forces with Spotify to premiere the music video for Merry Go Round exclusively on the platform on June 19, as they celebrate their 13th anniversary.

The streaming giant revealed the news across its social channels, teasing a visual that will dive deeper into the themes behind the song.

In a statement, Spotify said the video will act as a “visual representation of life’s endlessly recurring cycles,” expanding the world BTS created on their latest album ARIRANG.



