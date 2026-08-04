Pop Role Model reveals why he skipped Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding Role Model says he skipped Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding because he was tied up with the rollout of his new album Chuck Timely and the Hourglass. SHARE SHARE Credit: Justin Ng/Avalon

Role Model missed Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding as he was busy with the rollout of his new album Chuck Timely and the Hourglass.

The pop megastar and the tight end tied the knot at Madison Square Garden in New York on July 3.

The star-studded guest list included Selena Gomez, Ed Sheeran, Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper, and Hugh Grant.

Role Model - whose real name is Tucker Pillsbury - is a fan of Swift's songwriting and covered her and Phoebe Bridgers’ track Nothing New, dubbing it Nothing New (Tucker’s Version).

When asked about the wedding of the century, Pillsbury explained his upcoming LP, out Friday (07.08.26), kept him from attending.

He told NYLON Guys: “I couldn’t go … I was busy in the middle of an album rollout, but it looked amazing."

In the same interview, he spoke about how Fifty Shades star Dakota Johnson wound up on the track Love I You.

He said: “I had a lot of names to pick from for that, and then Dakota came to the studio one day, and Mason [Stoops, guitarist and producer] was like, ‘Why don’t you do it?’…She was like, ‘I’ll do it,’ and stood right up and got in the booth and knocked it out better than we could have imagined.”

Role Model might have gone viral with Sally, When The Wine Runs Out, but he insists he doesn't feel any "pressure" to top the song, because he actually finds the lyrics childlike.

He explained: “I think it’s because I love Sally, and I’ll be performing that till I’m in a wheelchair, but lyrically, that song could have been written by a five-year-old, especially the bridge, which is the most famous part. Those are some of my worst lyrics. So I didn’t feel pressure because, to me, the bar was really low.”







