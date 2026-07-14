Pop LIVE REVIEW: She Makes Me Want to Shout! Lulu Rocks the Boat at Henley’s Black-Tie Extravaganza Louisa Eagle swapped muddy festival fields for black-tie luxury as she watched Lulu deliver a show-stopping performance on the iconic Floating Stage at Henley Festival. SHARE SHARE

The UK's only black-tie music festival wrapped up its annual five-night extravaganza over the weekend in spectacular style, and darlings, it didn't disappoint.

Normally, I'm not one for a British summer festival. Call me a music snob, but I'd much rather find myself dancing barefoot at a beach rave abroad or watching a tech-house DJ soundtrack the sunset beneath a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The thought of spending three days knee-deep in mud, hiding beneath a bucket hat while attempting to sleep in what is essentially a damp nylon sandwich bag simply isn't for me.

Thankfully, Henley Festival exists at the opposite end of the spectrum.

While much of the UK's festival circuit is embracing mud baths and warm cider, Henley-on-Thames remains a pristine sanctuary of champagne flutes, velvet dinner jackets and floor-length evening gowns.

The official dress code? Black tie.

The unofficial motto? Save water. Drink champagne.

Natalie Sejnowicz at Henley Festival 2026

Wednesday night (08.07.26) opened with Boy George & Culture Club bringing glorious '80s nostalgia to the Floating Stage, followed on Thursday (09.07.26) by the Sugababes, who proved noughties pop sounds surprisingly at home when paired with vintage Bollinger and riverside dining.

But Friday night (10.07.26) was always the one circled in my diary.

Knowing I was heading somewhere considerably more glamorous than your average festival field, I dusted off my favourite evening dress and made my way to Oxfordshire with my fabulous plus one, Natalie, who doubled as my photographer for the evening, to see whether Lulu could command Henley's uniquely luxurious setting.





A Little Bohemia Before the Main Event

Sadly, my invitation to mingle with Henley's elite appeared to have been lost somewhere in the post. Having been politely redirected away from one rather exclusive tent, I did what any respectable music journalist would do...I aimlessly drifted around looking like I'd misplaced my entourage. Fortunately, my wandering led me to the Bedouin Tent, which turned out to be one of the festival's best-kept secrets.

Tucked away on the Riverside Lawn, the Bedouin Tent offers a welcome change of pace from the polished black-tie glamour. It's a beautifully bohemian oasis that somehow manages to feel both relaxed and effortlessly chic. The moment I stepped inside, I was instantly transported back to the winding blue streets of Chefchaouen in Morocco. With its lantern-lit corners, laid-back atmosphere and eclectic décor, it felt like a little slice of North Africa had found its way to the banks of the Thames. An atmosphere that felt worlds away from the grandeur just a few metres outside.

Leila McKenzie and Loki Bambino at Henley Festival 2026

It was here that I caught Welsh-Jamaican artist Leila McKenzie performing alongside her brother, Loki Bambino. The sibling duo reworked jazz, UK garage and rap into soulful acoustic arrangements, blending laid-back rhythms with close, effortless harmonies that filled the intimate space.

What made the performance so memorable was the juxtaposition. Hearing genres born on city streets reimagined inside a candlelit Bedouin tent, while impeccably dressed guests sipped on Pimms just beyond the canvas, shouldn't have worked - but it absolutely did. It softened what could otherwise have felt like an overly polished evening, injecting warmth, character and just the right amount of edge into Henley's refined surroundings.

It was the perfect musical aperitif before the evening's headline act.





Lulu Rules the River

Lulu takes centre stage at Henley Festival 2026

At precisely 8.45pm, Lulu took to Henley's spectacular Floating Stage.

If ever there were a venue befitting British pop royalty, this was it.

As she launched into her opening numbers, a flotilla of luxury yachts drifted silently behind her on the Thames. Their elegantly dressed occupants sipped Moët from polished decks, enjoying perhaps the most exclusive seats in Britain.

It perfectly summed up Henley Festival.

This isn't Glastonbury.

Nobody's wearing wellies.

The only thing getting muddy here is the champagne bucket.

At 77, Lulu remains an extraordinary live performer. Her voice is astonishingly powerful - crisp, soulful and remarkably youthful - putting singers half her age firmly in the shade.

Rather than simply delivering a greatest-hits package, Lulu took the audience on a journey through an extraordinary six-decade career. There were heartfelt nods to friends and collaborators, including a moving tribute to David Bowie with The Man Who Sold the World, while I Don't Wanna Fight served as a touching homage to the late Tina Turner, who famously turned the song Lulu co-wrote into one of her defining hits.

Fans were also treated to a joyful rendition of Boom Bang-a-Bang, the song that secured Lulu's place in Eurovision history with the UK's joint victory in 1969. More than half a century on, it still had the audience smiling and singing along.

Just when you thought she'd covered every chapter of her remarkable career, she teased the audience with a glimpse of brand-new material from her forthcoming album - a reminder that Lulu isn't content living in the past. Even after more than sixty years in the business, she's still creating, still evolving and still looking forward.

Of course, the classics were never far away. To Sir With Love drew a warm reception, while The Man With the Golden Gun was a reminder of her enduring Bond legacy.

A special mention must also go to Lulu's exceptional band. While she quite rightly commanded centre stage, the musicians behind her smoothly reminded everyone that world-class performers are only as good as the talent surrounding them, serving up a feast of soaring instrumentals that deserved their own standing ovation. Effortlessly moving between soulful ballads, rock anthems and pop classics, they provided the perfect soundtrack to an already unforgettable evening.

Then came the inevitable showstopper. The unmistakable opening bars of Shout rang out across the Thames and suddenly every ounce of British reserve disappeared.

Dinner jackets flung on the grass.

Champagne flutes were hastily abandoned.

Even those who'd clearly arrived intending to remain elegantly seated found themselves dancing before the chorus had finished.

Watching a sea of black-tie guests enthusiastically shouting back every lyric while fireworks reflected across the river was one of those uniquely British moments you couldn't possibly script.

If there was ever any doubt that Lulu remains one of Britain's greatest entertainers, Friday night settled it.





Fireworks, Fizz and First-Class Entertainment

Fireworks Extravaganza at Henley Festival 2026

As the final notes echoed across the Thames, Henley's traditional fireworks display lit up the night sky, providing a suitably spectacular finale

Henley Festival occupies a unique place on Britain's cultural calendar. It's luxurious without feeling stuffy, exclusive without being pretentious, and glamorous without ever forgetting that music should, above all else, be fun.

Friday night belonged entirely to Lulu.

She reminded everyone exactly why she's remained one of Britain's most beloved performers for more than six decades.

Like a perfectly chilled bottle of vintage champagne, she's only got better with age.





Stay Fabulous.