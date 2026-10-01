Rock Enter Shikari announce plans to go 'dormant' at the end of 2027 as they open up on struggles Enter Shikari have confirmed they will become “dormant” as a recording and touring band from 31 December 2027, with no plans beyond next year. SHARE SHARE Credit: Kate Hook

Enter Shikari have announced that the band will go “dormant” at the end of 2027, confirming they have no scheduled activity beyond next year.

In a statement issued by Rou Reynolds, Rob Rolfe, Rory Clewlow and Chris Batten, the group said: “As of December 31st 2027, Enter Shikari will fall dormant as a recording and performing entity. This dormancy may eventually end with an eruption back into activity, or may end with extinction. We have no idea which.”

The Sorry You're Not A Winner rockers said the decision follows months of internal discussion, noting that 2027 marks 20 years since their debut album Take To The Skies. They explained that two decades of constant output had taken a toll, writing: “Being an ‘Enter Shikari’ hasn’t always been easy… with obvious negative impact on one’s mental health when tasked with ‘coming up with the goods’.” They added that their priorities have shifted: “We are far from being the same kids who recorded that debut album… our capacities have changed.”

They also acknowledged that conversations about the future began even before Reynolds’ recent illness: “The pressures of the modern music industry, as well as our outside responsibilities and ambitions, had begun to urge change."

While the band stressed they are not formally splitting, they confirmed: “We do not have a diary that extends beyond 2027.” They plan to spend the next year celebrating their history, including anniversaries for Take To The Skies, The Spark and A Flash Flood Of Colour. They revealed they have been revisiting the original TTTS multitracks, with more details to come.

Enter Shikari will complete their Lose Your Self Tour in November and intend to make the shows count: “If that ends up being the last time some people see us, we want to make it special.” They also confirmed new music is on the way, along with a recently filmed project.

The band currently have European and North American festivals booked for 2027, plus upcoming US dates in Florida, Georgia and Tennessee. They said they will not be announcing a farewell world tour, adding: “We’ll hopefully get to play some of our favourite places ‘one last time’ but we’re not sure how feasible that is yet.”

They closed by thanking fans for two decades of support: “Solidarity, Rob, Chris, Rory, Rou.”

Check out the full statement below:



