K-pop LISA adds two more VIVA LA LISA shows to her record‑breaking Las Vegas residency LISA has announced two extra dates for her VIVA LA LISA residency at The Colosseum, following huge demand for the November 2026 run. SHARE SHARE Credit: Getty Images

LISA has expanded her debut Las Vegas residency with two newly added shows at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace confirmed for November 12 and November 29.

The additions extend VIVA LA LISA to six nights, after the first four dates sold out in under ten minutes - a historic achievement as she becomes the first K‑pop artist to headline a Vegas residency.

Tickets go on general sale Wednesday, September 30 via Ticketmaster.

The announcement follows the release of LISA’s latest single SaWaDiKa, whose Bangkok‑shot video pulled in 70.8 million views in its first 24 hours. The track leads her upcoming EP PRESS PLAY, arriving October 23, and was performed live for the first time at the 2026 MTV VMAs, where she also won Best Pop - the first K‑pop artist to take the category.





LISA’s feature documentary Always Lalisa, directed by Sue Kim, premiered at the Toronto Film Festival and will reach cinemas worldwide on October 12. Details and tickets are available at AlwaysLaLisa.com.

VIVA LA LISA - The Colosseum at Caesars Palace dates:

November 12 (new date)

November 13

November 14

November 27

November 28

November 29 (new date)



