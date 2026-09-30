Rock Liam Gallagher in unlikely feud with Coronation Street star Liam Gallagher has hit out at actor Charlie Lawson after the former Coronation Street star dismissed Oasis as “distinctly average” on social media. SHARE SHARE Credit: Getty Images

Liam Gallagher has clashed with Charlie Lawson after the former Coronation Street actor sparked a row online by calling Oasis “average”.

The exchange unfolded on X after Lawson - best known for playing crook Jim McDonald on the long‑running soap - replied to a post asking whether Oasis were “over‑hyped” or “one of the best bands the world has ever seen”. Lawson shared the question and wrote: “They are distinctly average.”

Liam spotted the comment and fired back with a typically sharp retort: “Like your f****** acting skills.”

When a fan noted he was “going for everyone”, Liam replied that Lawson had “had it coming for a long time silly old c.” He later joked that Lawson was only an actor “in his f****** dreams.”

The Britpop frontman’s social media barbs come as Oasis continue their huge comeback. His brother Noel recently described Liam as “delightful” in the new documentary Oasis: Don’t Look Back in Anger, saying the pair are now in regular contact. “It was all forgiven without saying a word,” Noel explained, adding that they now exchange “stupid videos like two mates would”.

Oasis are currently riding high after their Oasis Live ’27 tour sold out. The run spans 42 shows across the UK, Europe, the US and Ireland, including six nights at Knebworth House, plus new dates at Munich’s Allianz Arena and Rome’s Olympic Stadium. The band have confirmed no further dates will be added.

After the final tickets were snapped up, Liam posted: “That’s all folks.” However, he hinted that more live shows could follow - but only if new music is on the horizon. “Listen if all goes well with the tour I guess next step is to have a chat about new music. Can’t see us touring again unless we have new music.”