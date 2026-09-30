K-pop TAEMIN postpones entire North American leg of LiMiNaL world tour over visa complications TAEMIN has postponed all North American dates of his LiMiNaL world tour after key touring staff were unable to secure US visas in time. SHARE SHARE Credit: Getty Images

TAEMIN has been forced to pull the full North American run of his TAEMIN WORLD TOUR , citing unresolved visa issues affecting essential members of his touring and production team.

The K‑pop idol shared the update in a statement on X earlier this week, confirming that the six‑city stretch planned for late 2026 has been postponed.

The SHINee singer explained that “ongoing uncertainty surrounding US visa and related administrative processes affecting key touring and production personnel” had left the team without a clear timeline for approval. He said a “significant number” of staff hired specifically for the North American shows were still waiting for their visas, creating “significant operational and production risks” if the tour went ahead as scheduled.

Despite the setback, TAEMIN stressed that the North American leg remains an “integral part” of the LiMiNaL tour and promised to announce new dates once the situation is resolved. Fans who purchased tickets for the original shows will be able to request refunds from their point of purchase.

He wrote: “We sincerely apologize to everyone who has been looking forward to the shows and appreciate your understanding. We look forward to sharing the new North American tour dates with you soon.”

The postponed run was due to begin on October 12 at the SAP Center in San Jose, before moving through Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Grand Prairie, Chicago and Newark.

[NOTICE] Regarding 2026-27 TAEMIN WORLD TOUR in NORTH AMERICA



Due to ongoing uncertainty surrounding U.S. visa and related administrative processes affecting key touring and production personnel, we have made the difficult decision to postpone the scheduled North… pic.twitter.com/wZEwvZTi2k — 태민 (TAEMIN) (@Taemin_Xoalsox_) September 28, 2026



