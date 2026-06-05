K-pop ATEEZ to be joined by FLO, Taemin, Midnight Til’ Morning, ALTÉGO and more at BST Hyde Park 2026 ATEEZ’s upcoming BST Hyde Park date will feature support from FLO, Taemin, Midnight Til’ Morning, ALTÉGO, dearALICE, Tommy Lyon, Girl Group and Jazzie Martian, with more artists still to be confirmed. SHARE SHARE ATEEZ will be joined by huge names when they headline BST Hyde Park

ATEEZ will be joined by the likes of FLO, Taemin, Midnight Til’ Morning, ALTÉGO, dearALICE at American Express presents BST Hyde Park.

The K-pop superstars will headline the London series on June 28, with Tommy Lyon, Girl Group and Jazzie Martian also set to appear.

More acts will be announced in the lead‑up to the event.

ATEEZ were previously revealed as the latest headliners for the London festival, with the eight‑member group - HONGJOONG, SEONGHWA, YUNHO, YEOSANG, SAN, MINGI, WOOYOUNG and JONGHO - confirmed to be delivering a UK‑exclusive performance.

The group, who debuted in 2018 under KQ Entertainment, have become one of K‑pop’s most prominent global acts, selling out a world tour within months of launching their career.

They crossed the million‑sales mark with their eighth EP in 2022 and made UK chart history in 2024 by becoming the first South Korean act to land three separate Top 10 albums in a single year.

Their international profile continued to rise as they hit major festival stages including Coachella, Summer Sonic and Mawazine, before taking their TOWARDS THE LIGHT: WILL TO POWER tour across Europe.

In the US, they have built a strong Billboard presence, securing six consecutive Top 3 debuts on the Billboard 200 and placing eight albums in the chart’s Top 10 overall.

ATEEZ recently wrapped their IN YOUR FANTASY world tour and returned in early 2026 with their 13th EP, GOLDEN HOUR : Part.4, led by the single Adrenaline.

Their Hyde Park appearance follows previous K‑pop headliners BLACKPINK (2023) and Stray Kids (2024), and joins a 2026 bill that also includes Garth Brooks, Maroon 5, Mumford & Sons, Duran Duran, Pitbull and Lewis Capaldi.

For remaining tickets, head to www.bst-hydepark.com.