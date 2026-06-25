K-pop ATINY, ready your popcorn... ATEEZ are heading to cinemas worldwide K-pop kings ATEEZ are back on the big screen this August with a fresh cinema event packed with VR concert magic and exclusive fan treats. SHARE SHARE Credit: Trafalgar Releasing

ATEEZ are storming cinemas worldwide this summer with ATEEZ: Light The Way, hitting screens this summer.

Following their 2025 hit concert film ATEEZ WORLD TOUR [TOWARDS THE LIGHT : WILL TO POWER], this new release cranks up the spectacle with reworked VR footage shot in stunning 8K.

Tickets drop July 6 at 10pm KST (2pm BST). Fans can grab theirs and check venues at ateezincinemas.com.

This isn’t just a concert film - it’s a full-on cinematic experience, mixing multi-camera shots and 5.1 surround sound to blast fans right into the action.

Expect fan faves like INCEPTION, BOUNCY (K-Hot Chilli Peppers), and Ice On My Teeth to light up the screen.

Exclusive to cinemas: 20 minutes of never-before-seen behind-the-scenes footage and limited-edition photocards at select venues.

The story? ATEEZ - HONGJOONG, SEONGHWA, YUNHO, YEOSANG, SAN, MINGI, WOOYOUNG and JONGHO - get a mysterious message, their fans vanish, and they’re plunged into a fiery, foggy fight to find ATINY.

Marc Allenby, Trafalgar Releasing CEO, said: “This fresh take on ATEEZ’s VR show brings a new thrill to cinemas worldwide. Fans get a closer, cinematic connection with the group.”

Light The Way screens globally on August 6 and 8 with Korea’s release on August 19. Japan’s date is coming soon.



