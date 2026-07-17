K-pop Watch: BTS release Normal music video early for Premium Spotify users only BTS have dropped the music video for the fan-favourite ARIRANG track Normal alongside a Korean version of the song. SHARE SHARE Credit: HYBE

BTS have served up the music video for Normal along with a brand‑new Korean version of the track - as their ARIRANG era continues to dominate the charts.

The video, available exclusively on Spotify for Premium users in select beta markets, shows a raw, stripped‑back side of the group. Shot in the quiet aftermath of a celebration, it moves between the chaos of the previous night and the stillness of the morning after, capturing the private moments that exist when the spotlight switches off. One standout scene recreates the now‑viral image of all seven members lined up in front of a row of toilets, bringing the teaser campaign full circle.

The music video will be released globally on July 19.

The Korean version of NORMAL, now streaming globally, leans into intimacy with lyrics primarily in Korean, offering fans a fresh emotional angle on the track. Produced by Ryan Tedder, the song blends understated production with conversational sing‑rap, reflecting the space between fame and silence - a theme long familiar to BTS.

The rollout follows a pair of teaser ads that went viral earlier this week. Published in the New York Post and the San Francisco Chronicle, the ads mimicked sensational tabloid headlines - “BTS Seen in Bathroom Amid Mysterious Late‑Night Gathering” - and featured the toilet‑line image that fans will recognise in the video. What looked like a scandal quickly revealed itself as a playful stunt that sparked huge social media chatter.

BTS are currently wrapping up the sold‑out European leg of their ARIRANG world tour and gearing up for their headline slot at the first‑ever FIFA World Cup 2026 halftime show.



