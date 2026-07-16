Rock Bob Dylan’s Never Ending Tour rolls back into Britain with landmark London run The music legend has announced nine UK concerts for late 2026, including five nights at London's Royal Festival Hall, as his celebrated live career continues into a seventh decade. SHARE SHARE Bob Dylan is returning to the UK in 2026 with a run of five shows at London’s Royal Festival Hall

Bob Dylan is returning to the UK in 2026 with a run of five shows at London’s Royal Festival Hall.

During the visit in November and December, Bob, 85, will also take in shows in Bournemouth, Birmingham, Sheffield and Blackpool.

In recent years, the singer’s Rough and Rowdy Ways Tour – named for his surprise 2020 album – has met with great acclaim.

Tickets for the latest chapter of an unmatched career go on general sale at 10am next Wednesday (22.07.26.) HERE





The five Royal Festival Hall shows will be Bob’s first since a run of three performances at the Royal Albert Hall in 2024.

Bob’s first gig in the UK was at The King and Queen pub in Fitzrovia, London, in 1962.

The rocker’s latest official release was 2025’s The Bootleg Series Volume 18: Through The Open Window, 1956–1963, and heralded by Uncut “as an astonishing, deep dive into Bob’s formative years”, with Mojo writing: “In truth every damn song is a transcendence.”

The release of new music in 2020 surprised and delighted fans, with the album Rough and Rowdy Ways dominating end-of-year lists and marking another milestone in the career of one of the great artists of modern times.

The 2026 Bob Dylan UK shows are in partnership with Yondr, which will prohibit the use of video cameras and mobile phones, making the occasion even more unique.

Bob’s touring history is one of the most legendary and extensive in modern music.

It began in the early 1960s, evolving from acoustic folk to electric rock, and ultimately culminating in the Never Ending Tour – a continuous, relentless touring schedule he kicked off on June 7, 1988, which has seen him play thousands of shows worldwide.

In 1988, Bob embarked on an intentionally gruelling, ongoing touring cycle known as the Never Ending Tour.

Averaging roughly 100 shows a year, he and his rotating backing band have performed well over 3,000 shows across six continents.

Even into his latest tour supporting his 39th studio album, Rough and Rowdy Ways – which recently wrapped up – Bob continues to change up setlists and completely rearrange his classic catalogue to keep the live experience fresh.

Bob Dylan 2026 Tour Dates

Weds 25th Nov: BIC Windsor Hall, Bournemouth

Thurs 26th Nov: bp pulse LIVE, Birmingham

Fri 27th Nov: Utilita Arena, Sheffield

Mon 30th Nov: Opera House, Blackpool

Tues 1st Dec: Opera House, Blackpool

Thurs 3rd Dec: Royal Festival Hall, London

Fri 4th Dec: Royal Festival Hall, London

Sat 5th Dec: Royal Festival Hall, London

Mon 7th Dec: Royal Festival Hall, London

Tues 8th Dec: Royal Festival Hall, London