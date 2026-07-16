Cast and Doves to headline brand new music festival in Blackpool Cast, Doves, Feeder, The Fratellis, The Enemy and more are all headlining brand new music event Blackpool Live this summer. SHARE SHARE

Cast, Doves and Feeder are all headlining new music festival Blackpool Live this summer.

The trio of iconic bands will be joined as headliners by The Fratellis, The Enemy, The Pigeon Detectives, Happy Mondays for the new live music series at Blackpool Winter Gardens, presented by Scruff of the Neck.

Across seven major headline events with a combined 17,500 capacity, more than 27 artists will perform at the Winter Gardens during the inaugural Blackpool Live season at Britain's most iconic seaside destination.

Blackpool Live brings together an exceptional programme of live music at the iconic Winter Gardens, pairing some of the UK's most celebrated guitar bands with one of Britain's best-known seaside destinations. Following in the footsteps of Jimi Hendrix, The Stone Roses and many more iconic bands, the highest calibre of artists will return to this legendary venue.

As well as the headliners, the incredible line-up also includes The Futureheads, The Twang, The Lilacs, The Cheap Thrills, We Are Scientists, Alex Spencer, Shambolics, Sleeper, Echobelly, Pastel, The Slow Readers Club, IST IST, Bank Holiday, The Rifles, M60, ALRIGHT, Inspiral Carpets and Common Goldfish.

Launching in the summer of 2026, Blackpool Live brings together an incredible programme of live music at the legendary Winter Gardens while celebrating everything that makes Blackpool one of Britain's great destinations.

This brand new series invites fans to make more of a night at the gig, spending time exploring the town's beaches, attractions, bars and restaurants before heading to the show, creating a live music experience that's about the whole day, not just the encore.

Spend the afternoon at Pleasure Beach. Wander the piers. Visit Coral Island or Madame Tussauds. Discover independent bars and restaurants. Walk the beach. Then finish the day with some of the biggest names in British guitar music. Across seven dates, Blackpool Live brings together an exceptional collection of artists spanning multiple generations of indie and alternative music.

For more information you can visit the official Blackpool Live website or the Blackpool Live Instagram account.





BLACKPOOL LIVE LINEUP:

Friday 24 July — FEEDER

Feeder • The Futureheads • A • Balancing Act

Tickets here

Friday 21 August — THE FRATELLIS

The Fratellis • The Twang • The Lilacs • The Cheap Thrills

Tickets here

Friday 28 August — THE ENEMY

The Enemy • We Are Scientists • Alex Spencer • Shambolics

Tickets here

Saturday 12 September — CAST

Cast • Sleeper • Echobelly • Pastel

Tickets here

Friday 18 September — DOVES

Doves • The Slow Readers Club • IST IST • Bank Holiday

Tickets here

Saturday 19 September — THE PIGEON DETECTIVES

The Pigeon Detectives • The Rifles • M60 • ALRIGHT

Tickets here

Saturday 14 November — HAPPY MONDAYS

Happy Mondays • Inspiral Carpets • Common Goldfish

Tickets here