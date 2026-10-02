Pop Sugababes announce major UK tour for March 2027 as new album approaches Sugababes will hit Birmingham, Glasgow, London and Manchester next March. SHARE SHARE Credit: FAMOUS

Sugababes have confirmed a run of UK headline shows for March 2027, bringing their classic hits and new material to Birmingham, Glasgow, London and Manchester.

The shows arrive ahead of their upcoming self‑titled album, due early next year - their first record under the original name since One Touch in 2000. Mutya Buena, Keisha Buchanan and Siobhán Donaghy have spoken openly about the long road back, with Buchanan previously revealing she had to “take on a few giants” to secure the rights to the band name after years of legal wrangling.

Speaking to British Vogue recently, Buchanan said the process was “long, messy and expensive,” while Buena reflected on how natural it feels to be performing together again.

She quipped: “I still look at myself as quite young.

“It doesn’t feel like as many years as it’s been. It’s refreshing to keep putting out new material and performing with the girls.”

The new album features 12 tracks influenced by UK garage, trip‑hop and distortion‑leaning dance‑pop - sounds that have shaped the group since their debut. Lead single Ghost is out now, with Donaghy explaining the song was inspired by heartbreak.

She said: “He essentially ghosted me before we even had the terminology for it.

“There’s something strange about grieving someone who’s still out there.”

Their live draw remains huge. Both of the group’s Glastonbury sets - in 2022 and 2024 - caused crowd surges so intense that security had to restrict access. Donaghy said the reaction still feels emotional: “Seeing how we’ve come back together is a triumph.” Buchanan added: “At any age, at any point, you can restart.”

Preferred Tickets for the tour will be available to UK Mastercard cardholders from October 9 at 10am via priceless.com/music.

Sugababes 2027 UK tour dates:

March 16 - O2 Institute, Birmingham

March 17 - O2 Institute, Birmingham

March 19 - O2 Academy Glasgow

March 20 - O2 Academy Glasgow

March 23 - O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire, London

March 24 - O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire, London

March 26 - Manchester Academy

March 27 - Manchester Academy