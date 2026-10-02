Rock Phil Collins shrugs off Noel Gallagher feud, admits he’s 'not particularly' an Oasis fan Phil Collins says he won’t confront Noel Gallagher over his infamous insults when they share the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame stage - and openly admits Oasis were never his thing. SHARE SHARE Credit: Avalon

Phil Collins has made it clear he won’t be reigniting his long‑running tension with Noel Gallagher when both musicians are inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame later this year - but he hasn’t softened his opinion of Oasis.

The 75‑year‑old musician, who joins a 2026 class that also includes Oasis, Billy Idol, Joy Division/New Order and Wu‑Tang Clan, was asked on Piers Morgan Uncensored how he felt about appearing at the same ceremony as Gallagher, who once labelled him the “antichrist” and joked about wanting his “severed head” during the height of Britpop.

Collins brushed off the idea of any confrontation. He said he knows comments can spiral out of context, recalling that while writing his memoir Not Dead Yet, his co‑author interviewed Gallagher about the old remarks. According to Collins, Gallagher claimed he’d been “out of it” at a Genesis show years ago and mistook Collins’ dramatic stage lighting for something sinister. Collins laughed that the eerie glow during Mama “would have done the trick” if Gallagher wasn’t sober.

Pressed on how he’ll handle seeing Gallagher at the ceremony, Collins kept it light: “I’m going to be quite jovial, quite nice to him.”

But when asked directly whether he likes Oasis’ music, Collins didn’t sugar‑coat it. He said: “No. Not particularly." He added that he prefers The Beatles - and that Oasis remind him too much of them. He then quoted Rolling Stones legend Sir Mick Jagger’s famous line about U2: “I don’t think of U2.” Collins added: “That’s really what I think about Oasis.”

The full interview is available on Piers Morgan Uncensored on YouTube on Friday (02.10.26).