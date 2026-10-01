Rock Ronnie Wood says Rolling Stones tour plans are on hold as Keith Richards isn’t 'busting to go' Ronnie Wood says he’s focused on his Ammo band for now but will rejoin the Rolling Stones the moment the group decide to perform again. SHARE SHARE Credit: Getty Images

Ronnie Wood has said the Rolling Stones’ future live activity is currently stalled because Keith Richards isn’t ready to commit.

Speaking in a new interview, bassist and guitarist Wood explained that he and frontman Sir Mick Jagger are eager to get back on stage, but lead Richards is not pushing for the band’s return.

He told NME: “I know Mick is busting to go, and Keith is not busting to go. And you’ve got to have everybody’s enthusiasm to do it.”

Wood stressed that he will rejoin the Stones as soon as the group decide to move forward, but confirmed there are no plans at present: “When my compadres say, ‘Let’s go’, I’ll be ready. I’ve got no plans yet though."

For now, Wood is focused on his Ammo band, adding: “I’m totally immersed in my Ammo band at the moment… but when the Stones give me the call-up papers, I’ll be back.” He has just completed a European run with the group and is preparing for shows in South America.

Asked whether the Stones could still appear at Glastonbury in 2027, Wood said he would be willing immediately, but it doesn't sound like Richards can be convinced.

He said: “I would play that in the drop of a hat, but everybody doesn’t think like that.

“I think we should do a gig … and I think we should do a tour, but it’s easier said than done.”

Meanwhile, the Stones have just released the music video for the track Mr Charm from their latest album Foreign Tongues (check it out below).



