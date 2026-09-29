Rock Watch: John Mayer announces week‑long Sphere takeover for April 2027 John Mayer has confirmed a run of Sphere shows for April 2027, with tickets going on sale October 9 and multiple pre‑sales opening earlier in the week. SHARE SHARE Credit: Mark Seliger

John Mayer will bring a full multi‑format live show to Sphere in Las Vegas next spring, announcing performances on April 8, 10, 11, 15, 17 and 18, 2027.

The run promises immersive sound, large‑scale visuals and sensory elements designed specifically for the state-of-the-art venue.

The general on‑sale opens Friday, October 9 at 10am PT via Ticketmaster, with artist pre‑sale registration now live at JohnMayer.com ahead of the October 7 pre‑sale. SiriusXM listeners will also receive early access through a October 8 presale.

Each night will feature Mayer performing in three formats: solo, full band, and the John Mayer Trio with Steve Jordan and Pino Palladino.

VIP packages - including premium seats, signed lithographs and exclusive merchandise - go live September 30 at 10am PT.

Tickets start at $129, with $1 from every ticket supporting Mayer’s Back To You Fund. Additional tickets will be auctioned to benefit the Heart and Armor Foundation, his veterans’ health charity.

Vibee will offer concert‑and‑hotel packages at The Venetian Resort, including priority entry, upgraded seating and exclusive perks, also available from September 30 at 10am PT.



