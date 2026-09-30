Pop Roskilde Festival announces first acts for 2027 with Tame Impala, Kacey Musgraves and Patti Smith confirmed Roskilde Festival has announced the first wave of artists for its 2027 edition, revealing 18 acts ahead of next summer’s eight‑day event. SHARE SHARE Credit: Press

Roskilde Festival has unveiled the first names for its 2027 edition, confirming a headline appearance from Tame Impala alongside major bookings for Kacey Musgraves, Caroline Polachek and Patti Smith Quartet.

The non‑profit Danish festival returns June 26 to July 3 2027 just outside Copenhagen.

Tame Impala will take on the Orange Stage with one of only a handful of European festival shows next summer, marking a rare outing for the project’s psychedelic, genre‑shifting live production. Musgraves, Polachek and Smith add further star power to the first announcement, each bringing a distinct voice and long‑established influence to the 55th edition.

The opening lineup also features Ezra Collective, Suki Waterhouse, Lambrini Girls, Underscores, Neurosis, Konvent, Drain, Nu Jazz, G Jones B2B Eprom and Norwegian duo Karpe, who will appear as part of their final tour.

Roskilde’s Head of Music, Thomas Sønderby Jepsen, says the first reveal is designed to show the range of the upcoming programme, spanning pop, hyperpop, rock, metal, punk, hip‑hop and jazz. He highlighted the mix of established names and emerging artists shaping the early bill.

Tickets for Roskilde Festival 2027 are now on sale through Tickster. Full‑week passes cost €355, one‑day tickets €205, and two‑day tickets €300.

The festival site is accessible from central Copenhagen by direct train, with journeys taking under 30 minutes.