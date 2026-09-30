Country Watch: Lady A's Charles Kelley reveals he's been diagnosed with cancer Charles Kelley has confirmed he’s been diagnosed with multiple myeloma and plans to continue working while undergoing treatment. SHARE SHARE Credit: Getty Images

Lady A singer Charles Kelley has revealed he’s been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a rare form of blood cancer.

The 45‑year‑old star shared the news in an Instagram video alongside his wife Cassie, explaining that the diagnosis followed a series of blood tests after he fractured several ribs.

He told fans: “One of the last blood tests we did, they found a blood cancer in there called multiple myeloma. It’s rare. But I’m young, I feel healthy, and the treatments have just come so far even in the past five years, that even the life expectancy far exceeds what it used to be. I feel really hopeful.”

Charles - who has been sober for four years - admitted: “Just getting this stuff off your chest is so freeing and it takes the power away from it a little bit. We wanted to let you all know what was going on, and we’re gonna get through it.”

Despite the news, he plans to keep performing, including Lady A’s This Winter’s Night Tour in December, as his initial treatment phase won’t prevent him from working.

He said: “In sobriety it’s all about one day at a time, and that we’re not in control, so that’s the way we’re looking at it. Right now, I feel great. We got a new record coming out soon with Lady A and then we got Christmas shows. This first six months of treatment, I believe, is not going to be too super invasive. I can still work.”

Charles - who has sons Ward, 10, and Archer, 12 months, with Cassie - promised to update fans when he feels ready.

He added: “I need to be happy and doing what I love to do and soaking up as much time with my family as I can. I’m hopeful. I really am. I’ll try to let you in when I feel like it’s appropriate throughout the journey.”

Cassie is grateful for “a great care team” and the “really great doctors” supporting them in Nashville.

Lady A bandmates Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood were among those sending love in the comments, with Hillary writing: “The strongest duo right there! Love y’all so much! You’ve got this!” and Dave adding: “Covering you in prayer brother. Love y’all. We’re all here for you!”



