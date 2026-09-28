Pop Backstreet Boys set for UK return Pop veterans the Backstreet Boys are reportedly planning to expand their European tour dates to the UK with a huge show in London marking their first dates in the country since their 2022 DNA World Tour. SHARE SHARE Credit: Avalon

The Backstreet Boys look set to return to the UK with a huge show in London.

The pop veterans have been thrilling fans with their Into The Millennium residency at Las Vegas Sphere, which extended its run into July, and they have now taken the show to Germany with a run in Dusseldorf, which kicked off on Friday (25.09.26). The 10-night residency in Germany is due to end in October.

Now, a report has emerged claiming the band are planning to head to the UK in 2027, including a stop at London's O2 Arena.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "Backstreet’s back - and they’re coming to London. All the details are under lock and key but the residency means the guys are on top form and are ready to head out on tour.

"The concerts will take place next year, with one at London’s O2 Arena which will make up part of the venue’s 20th anniversary celebrations.

"The lads are beyond excited about this and have been working so hard."

Backstreet Boys star Brian Littrell previously admitted the German shows were a huge boost for the band as it meant returning to the country where they first found success back in the 1990s.

He said: "[Germany] is where our dream became a reality. These concerts bring things full circle for us."



