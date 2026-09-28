Metal Slipknot announce massive 2027 (sic)est Stadium Tour with Marilyn Manson, Bring Me The Horizon and more Slipknot will launch their huge (sic)est Stadium Tour in 2027, beginning with a Wembley Stadium date before hitting North America and South America with a rotating cast of heavy‑music giants including Marilyn Manson and Bring Me The Horizon. SHARE SHARE Credit: Jonathan Weiner

Slipknot have unveiled plans for a major global run in 2027, announcing the (sic)est Stadium Tour.

With dates spanning the UK, Europe, North America and South America next summer, the trek opens on July 3, with a UK‑exclusive headline show at London’s Wembley Stadium, marking the start of a three‑continent run.

The announcement follows a week of fan speculation after cryptic red posters featuring Slipknot’s ‘S’ logo appeared in cities across the world, sparking rumours of a major reveal. The band have now confirmed the posters were teasing their biggest tour in years, complete with a new stage design and a career‑spanning setlist.

For the Wembley date, Slipknot will be joined by Marilyn Manson, Lorna Shore and Hatebreed. Manson and Hatebreed will also appear on the South American leg in September, while the North American stadium shows will see Bring Me The Horizon serve as direct support. Additional openers across the run include Acid Bath, Lamb of God, Motionless In White, Kublai Khan TX, Polyphia, Loathe and Vended.

Following the London opener, Slipknot head to the US for a string of stadium dates beginning July 16 at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., with stops at Citi Field in New York, Soldier Field in Chicago, Fenway Park in Boston, SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles and Golden Gate Park in San Francisco. The tour then moves to South America for shows in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru and Colombia.

Ahead of ticket sales, the band are hosting special (sic)est Stadium Tour Launch Experiences at Wembley Stadium and SoFi Stadium, offering early access to tickets, exclusive merchandise and limited‑edition posters for the first 500 buyers.

Tickets go on artist presale on September 29 at 10am local time, with the general on‑sale beginning October 2 at 10am.

The tour follows the release of the band's standalone single Arsenal, which divided fans.

Guitarist Jim Root clarified that the track is not the lead single from the band’s next album, despite speculation following its release.

Speaking directly to fans online, he explained that the track was simply the first one they were able to finish.

Asked whether Arsenal was intended as the album’s main launch point, he replied to a fan in a since-deleted Instagram post: “No. This was just one that we could finish ‘sooner’ to get out there.”

Another user questioned how the band felt about negative reactions to the song. he didn’t hold back, saying: “It depends on the commenter, really. I mean, what’s their band doing? And Arsenal was a tune we could quickly get out there while we work on the rest of the record. It’s not really representative of the other tunes.”

The axe-slayer recently shared photos confirming Slipknot are still tracking new material.

The Before I Forget hitmakers recruited Matt Wallace as producer for the project, who is known for his work with Faith No More and Maroon 5.

Earlier this summer, Root revealed they had around 50 arrangements in progress, though not all were finished.

Slipknot's 2027 (sic)est Stadium Tour dates:

July

July 3 – London, Wembley Stadium

July 16 – Washington, D.C.

July 18 – New York, NY

July 21 – Montreal, QC

July 23 – Toronto, ON

July 25 – Chicago, IL

July 28 – Hershey, PA

July 31 – Boston, MA





August

August 3 – Nashville, TN

August 6 – Houston, TX

August 9 – Commerce City, CO

August 13 – Los Angeles, CA

August 15 – San Francisco, CA

August 18 – Phoenix, AZ





September

September 4 – São Paulo, Brazil

September 8 – Buenos Aires, Argentina

September 12 – Santiago, Chile

September 14 – Lima, Peru

September 16 – Bogotá, Colombia



