Indie
Watch: Carl Barat of The Libertines joins The Molotovs for surprise performance in London
The Libertines' Carl Barat joined The Molotovs on stage for a rendition of What A Waster at London's O2 Forum Kentish Town on September 26.
@contactmusic Carl Barat joined The Molotovs for What A Waster @ London’s O2 Forum Kentish Town. #TheMolotovs #TheLibertines ♬ Jazz | Moist piano that you want to listen to alone at night(985015) - STAR DUST BGM
The Molotovs will open for Razorlight later this year, including a show at OVO Arena Wembley on December 4. Tickets are available now.