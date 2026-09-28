Indie Watch: Carl Barat of The Libertines joins The Molotovs for surprise performance in London The Libertines' Carl Barat joined The Molotovs on stage for a rendition of What A Waster at London's O2 Forum Kentish Town on September 26. SHARE SHARE Credit: Will Baldwin

The Molotovs will open for Razorlight later this year, including a show at OVO Arena Wembley on December 4. Tickets are available now.