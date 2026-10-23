Rock Liam Gallagher drops major setlist hints for Oasis Live '27 tour Liam Gallagher has opened up about what Oasis fans can expect to hear when they hit the road in 2027. SHARE SHARE

Liam Gallagher has revealed Oasis are bringing back some deep cuts in 2027.

The 54-year-old Britpop legend has been busy on social media this morning (23.10.26) giving fans some hints about what to expect from next year's setlist on the Oasis Live '27 tour.

There's expected to be some changes from last year's Oasis Live '25 reunion run, and it sounds like fans will be delighted.

Asked on X about Columbia, which featured on 2004's Definitely Maybe and hasn't been played live by the band since Glastonbury 2004, Liam appeared to confirm the song will make the cut.

He wrote: "100 p cent he’s really been working on his diet and fitness the skills are there for everyone to see he’s an unbelievable song (sic)"

However, Liam - who has included the song in his solo sets over the years - admitted the track wouldn't be right as an opener for the highly anticipated shows.

He added: "NO we need to get of to a fast start and grab the gig by the scruff of the neck you know let them know we mean business (sic)"





Continuing his football analogy, the singer explained that Whatever wouldn't be making the lineup this time.

He teased: "It’s been substituted I’m afraid picked up an injury on the last tour his replacement is a SUPERSTAR".

D'You Know What I Mean? also looks set to miss out, as Liam joked the band have "had to send him out on loan".

He quipped: "He had a good run out last year he’s getting old it’s a tough position he plays."

However, it doesn't sound like Oasis has made up their mind on Step Out, which hasn't featured since 2001.

Referencing his brother Noel, Liam said: "I’ve said it to Rkid and the general consensus is HES just not doing it for him...

Oasis legends Liam and Noel Gallagher

"I’m a big fan I’ve told him to keep his head held high and lose faith and we’ll review nearer the time."

However, Roll It Over is "looking fit and healthy", and there's a chance fans could hear Go Let It Out for the first time since 2002.

Liam teased: "He’s been looking good in training as long as he keeps his head down and doesnt get distracted and stays injury free theres big possibility he’ll make the starting line up (sic)"

Similarly My Big Mouth, which was last played at V Festival before the band's split in 2009, hasn't been ruled out.

Liam said: "Look I’ve said to HIM keep your head down train hard stop yapping and distracting your team mates and we’ll see it’s up to him now to take his chance his big fan favorite".

Oasis are set to play a record-breaking six nights at Knebworth next year, after adding four new shows to the 2027 run due to phenomenal demand.

The Live Forever hitmakers will play two extra shows at Knebworth House on September 25 and 26, bringing the total to six, plus another date at the Rome Olympic Stadium on July 26, and Munich’s Allianz Arena on July 6.

Oasis' six-night return to Knebworth - the location of their two history making 1996 concerts - will set the record for the most dates played at the historic British country estate, eclipsing the three dates Robbie Williams performed there in August 2003.