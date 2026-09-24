Rock Liam Gallagher addresses Oasis' future after Live '27 tour Liam Gallagher has hinted that Oasis Live ’27 could end up being the band’s final tour. SHARE SHARE Credit: Getty Images

Liam Gallagher has suggested the Oasis Live '27 tour might be their last.

After reuniting for their first tour in 16 years last year, dubbed Oasis Live '25, the Britpop legends are giving fans another chance to witness their legendary live show next year, but the frontman has admitted it could be their last hurrah.

One fan tweeted Liam: "You once told me this isn’t a farewell tour."

Responding, he said: "It isn’t a farewell tour but it still could be our last."

His words are to be taken with a pinch of salt, as he's known to joke with fans.





Oasis will play a defining six nights at Knebworth after adding four new shows to the run this week, due to phenomenal fan demand.

Liam and Noel Gallagher will play two extra shows at Knebworth House on September 25 and 26, bringing the total to six, plus another date at the Rome Olympic Stadium on July 26, and Munich’s Allianz Arena on July 6.

Oasis' six-night return to Knebworth - the location of their two history making 1996 concerts - will set the record for the most dates played at the historic British country estate, eclipsing the three dates Robbie Williams performed there in August 2003.

The tour schedule has also shifted slightly: because of planned railway engineering works near the venue on July 24, Oasis will now perform their Paris shows on July 20 and 23 instead.

With the new dates locked in, Oasis Live ’27 will span 42 shows across Scotland, England, Germany, Spain, the Netherlands, France, Italy, the US and Ireland. The Slide Away rockers have confirmed that no further dates will be added.

Registration for tickets is now closed, and only fans who signed up in time will be able to buy tickets. Successful applicants will receive a unique, non‑transferable code granting access to a specific onsale window. In the UK, onsale will run across September 25, 26 and 27, with three timed windows each day. Fans will be told directly which window they can enter.

The band’s team say the registration‑only system has been designed to keep the process “as fair and smooth as possible” and confirmed that there will be no general onsale or public presales outside of the registration route.

Standard UK ticket prices will be fixed between £71.50 and £266.60, including fees. Full details on the registration and onsale process are available at oasisinet.com.

Oasis Live '27 tour will begin with five nights at Glasgow's Celtic Park between May 21 and May 29, before they return home to Manchester for 11 nights at Etihad Stadium.

The band will also play Munich, Barcelona, and Amsterdam in July, before heading to the US for three nights at Boston's Gillette Stadium and three nights at Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium.

Oasis will play two nights at Slane Castle in Ireland, before their long-awaited return to Knebworth.





Oasis Live ‘27 Tour dates:

May 21 Glasgow, Celtic Park

May 23 Glasgow, Celtic Park

May 25 Glasgow, Celtic Park

May 28 Glasgow, Celtic Park

May 29 Glasgow, Celtic Park

June 04 Manchester, Etihad Stadium

June 06 Manchester, Etihad Stadium

June 08 Manchester, Etihad Stadium

June 11 Manchester, Etihad Stadium

June 12 Manchester, Etihad Stadium

June 15 Manchester, Etihad Stadium

June 18 Manchester, Etihad Stadium

June 19 Manchester, Etihad Stadium

June 22 Manchester, Etihad Stadium

June 25 Manchester, Etihad Stadium

June 26 Manchester, Etihad Stadium

July 02 Munich, Allianz Arena

July 03 Munich, Allianz Arena

July 06 Munich, Allianz Arena (New Date)

July 10 Barcelona, Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys

July 11 Barcelona, Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys

July 16 Amsterdam, Johan Cruijff ArenA

July 17 Amsterdam, Johan Cruijff ArenA

July 20 Paris, Stade de France (Rescheduled Date)

July 23 Paris, Stade de France

July 26 Rome, Stadio Olimpico (New Date)

July 29 Rome, Stadio Olimpico

July 30 Rome, Stadio Olimpico

August 10 Boston, Gillette Stadium

August 13 Boston, Gillette Stadium

August 14 Boston, Gillette Stadium

August 20 Las Vegas, Allegiant Stadium

August 21 Las Vegas, Allegiant Stadium

August 24 Las Vegas, Allegiant Stadium

September 04 Slane Castle, Ireland

September 05 Slane Castle, Ireland

September 11 Knebworth, UK

September 12 Knebworth, UK

September 18 Knebworth, UK

September 19 Knebworth, UK

September 25 Knebworth, UK (New Date)

September 26 Knebworth, UK (New Date)