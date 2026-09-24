Indie Rex Orange County lines up star collaborators for new album Dream Fatigue Rex Orange County has announced Dream Fatigue, a new album packed with high‑profile collaborators and set for release on November 6. SHARE SHARE Credit: Alexandra Waespi

Rex Orange County has confirmed details of his new album Dream Fatigue, arriving November 6.

The record marks a major shift in how the British artist - whose real name is Alexander O'Connor - works, with a long list of collaborators shaping the project. It is co‑executive produced by Mustafa and Dylan Wiggins, known for their work with Rosalía and Justin Bieber. The album also features contributions from Turnstile’s Brendan Yates, Dev Hynes, Daniel Caesar, Mustafa, dexter in the newsagent and Taylor Skye of Jockstrap.

The collaborative approach represents a change for Rex, who has often made his albums in a more solitary way. Dream Fatigue instead leans into community, with the artist surrounding himself with musicians who help highlight his strengths. That community has been visible throughout the summer. Rex and Brendan Yates debuted the album track Elvis during an underplay at Village Underground in London. Days later, Rex brought out Ravyn Lenae at All Points East to perform the remix of her hit Love Me Not.

The festival also saw Tyler, The Creator invite Rex onstage during his second headline set to perform their collaboration Boredom from Flower Boy. The run of guest appearances continued when Daniel Caesar brought Rex out at his sold‑out O2 Arena show to perform Indecision, which arrived in August as the first preview of Dream Fatigue.

The album announcement lands alongside a new single, Grandma Song. It arrives with a video filmed in Montana (below).





Dream Fatigue is the follow-up to 2024's The Alexander Technique.

Dream Fatigue tracklisting:

1. Penelope

2. Elvis (feat. Brendan Yates)

3. Handsome

4. Grandma Song

5. Hannah Montana

6. Iron Man

7. The Colosseum (feat. Mustafa)

8. Boyfriend

9. Empty Stage

10. Indecision (feat. Daniel Caesar)

11. Roleplay