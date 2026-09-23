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See all the winners from 2026 AIM Independent Music Awards...
Pauline Black, Fabio and Grooverider, Jorja Smith, Robyn and Jalen Ngonda were among the artists honoured as AIM celebrated independent music at the 2026 awards in London.
The Association for Independent Music (AIM) has revealed the winners of the 2026 Independent Music Awards.
Pauline Black, frontwoman of The Selecter and a defining figure of the 2 Tone movement, received the night’s top honour - Outstanding Contribution to Music - and marked the moment with a performance alongside her band.
Fabio and Grooverider were recognised with the Innovator Award for their long‑running influence on UK club culture and their foundational role in Jungle and Drum’n’Bass.
Jorja Smith collected Best Independent Track for The Way I Love You, adding to her previous AIM win, while Robyn secured Best Independent Album for Sexistential.
Rising soul artist Jalen Ngonda was named Independent Breakthrough and performed two tracks during the ceremony.
Jim Legxacy won Best Independent Mixtape/EP for black british music (2025), while bees and honey took home the PPL Award for Most Played New Independent Artist.
Native James was named One to Watch, and Billy Lockett earned Best Live Performer through a public vote.
Producer SHERELLE won Best Independent Remix for her rework of Romy’s Love Who You Love.
The video for Thundercat’s She Knows Too Much earned director Léa Esmaili and Ninja Tune Best Independent Video, with Dolby offering winning labels the chance to create a Dolby Vision version of a music video.
On the business side of things, Because Music was named Best Independent Label following its 20th anniversary, and untitled (recs) won Best Boutique Label. Ninja Tune and Fcukers jointly picked up Best Release Campaign for their work on Ö, while Cooking Vinyl received the inaugural Best Catalogue Release for its deluxe edition of I Robot.
Scruff of the Neck founder Mark Lippmann was named Music Entrepreneur of the Year, and Qobuz was recognised as Independent Music Champion. Cre8ing Vision earned the DEI Champion award, and Liverpool’s Jacaranda Records was celebrated as Best Independent Record Store.
AIM closed the night by highlighting its 2026 theme of Collective Strength, celebrating the collaborative spirit that drives the UK’s independent music community.
The winners are:
Outstanding Contribution to Music
Pauline Black
Innovator Award
Fabio and Grooverider
Best Independent Track
Jorja Smith – The Way I Love You
Best Independent Album
Robyn – Sexistential
Independent Breakthrough
Jalen Ngonda
Best Independent Mixtape/EP
Jim Legxacy – black british music (2025)
Best Independent Remix
SHERELLE, Romy – Love Who You Love (Intelligent Dyke Music Remix)
One To Watch
Native James
Best Independent Video
Léa Esmaili for Thundercat – She Knows Too Much feat. Mac Miller
PPL Award for Most Played New Independent Artist
bees and honey
Best Live Performer
Billy Lockett
Best Independent Label
Because Music
Best Boutique Label
untitled (recs)
Independent Music Champion
Qobuz
Best Catalogue Release
Cooking Vinyl – I Robot
Best Release Campaign
Ninja Tune + Fcukers – Ö
Music Entrepreneur of the Year
Mark Lippmann
Best Independent Record Store
Jacaranda Records
DEI Champion
Cre8ing Vision