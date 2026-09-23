Pop See all the winners from 2026 AIM Independent Music Awards... Pauline Black, Fabio and Grooverider, Jorja Smith, Robyn and Jalen Ngonda were among the artists honoured as AIM celebrated independent music at the 2026 awards in London. SHARE SHARE Jorja Smith was among the winners

The Association for Independent Music (AIM) has revealed the winners of the 2026 Independent Music Awards.

Pauline Black, frontwoman of The Selecter and a defining figure of the 2 Tone movement, received the night’s top honour - Outstanding Contribution to Music - and marked the moment with a performance alongside her band.

Fabio and Grooverider were recognised with the Innovator Award for their long‑running influence on UK club culture and their foundational role in Jungle and Drum’n’Bass.

Jorja Smith collected Best Independent Track for The Way I Love You, adding to her previous AIM win, while Robyn secured Best Independent Album for Sexistential.

Rising soul artist Jalen Ngonda was named Independent Breakthrough and performed two tracks during the ceremony.

Jim Legxacy won Best Independent Mixtape/EP for black british music (2025), while bees and honey took home the PPL Award for Most Played New Independent Artist.

Native James was named One to Watch, and Billy Lockett earned Best Live Performer through a public vote.

Producer SHERELLE won Best Independent Remix for her rework of Romy’s Love Who You Love.

The video for Thundercat’s She Knows Too Much earned director Léa Esmaili and Ninja Tune Best Independent Video, with Dolby offering winning labels the chance to create a Dolby Vision version of a music video.

On the business side of things, Because Music was named Best Independent Label following its 20th anniversary, and untitled (recs) won Best Boutique Label. Ninja Tune and Fcukers jointly picked up Best Release Campaign for their work on Ö, while Cooking Vinyl received the inaugural Best Catalogue Release for its deluxe edition of I Robot.

Scruff of the Neck founder Mark Lippmann was named Music Entrepreneur of the Year, and Qobuz was recognised as Independent Music Champion. Cre8ing Vision earned the DEI Champion award, and Liverpool’s Jacaranda Records was celebrated as Best Independent Record Store.

AIM closed the night by highlighting its 2026 theme of Collective Strength, celebrating the collaborative spirit that drives the UK’s independent music community.

The winners are:

Outstanding Contribution to Music

Pauline Black

Innovator Award

Fabio and Grooverider

Best Independent Track

Jorja Smith – The Way I Love You

Best Independent Album

Robyn – Sexistential

Independent Breakthrough

Jalen Ngonda

Best Independent Mixtape/EP

Jim Legxacy – black british music (2025)

Best Independent Remix

SHERELLE, Romy – Love Who You Love (Intelligent Dyke Music Remix)

One To Watch

Native James

Best Independent Video

Léa Esmaili for Thundercat – She Knows Too Much feat. Mac Miller

PPL Award for Most Played New Independent Artist

bees and honey

Best Live Performer

Billy Lockett

Best Independent Label

Because Music

Best Boutique Label

untitled (recs)

Independent Music Champion

Qobuz

Best Catalogue Release

Cooking Vinyl – I Robot

Best Release Campaign

Ninja Tune + Fcukers – Ö

Music Entrepreneur of the Year

Mark Lippmann

Best Independent Record Store

Jacaranda Records

DEI Champion

Cre8ing Vision