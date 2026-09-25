Pop Elton John and Charli xcx lead first Apple Music Hall shows at Battersea Power Station Sir Elton John leads the huge names set for the first gigs at London's all-new Apple Music Hall. SHARE SHARE Credit: Avalon

Apple Music has unveiled the first artists set to perform at the new Apple Music Hall - with Sir Elton John opening the venue on September 28, and Charli xcx confirmed for one of the debut run’s headline shows.

The announcement was made outside Battersea Power Station, where Apple revealed the initial lineup for the 600‑capacity space. Alongside Elton and Charli, the first week will feature Baby Keem, Skye Newman, Troye Sivan, Arlo Parks, Burna Boy and Chase and Status.

Tickets for the first three shows go on sale at 9am on Monday, 28 September via applemusichall.com.

Apple Music Hall is a purpose‑built, state‑of‑the‑art venue designed for intimate, high‑production performances. Inspired by Battersea Power Station’s architecture, the space features heritage brickwork, bronze balconies and a giant glass wall overlooking the Thames. Inside, artists have access to a reconfigurable 38‑foot stage, a 48‑speaker spatial sound system and full broadcast‑ready infrastructure.

Behind the scenes, the venue includes two professional recording and mix studios, allowing every show to be captured and mixed in Spatial Audio. A network of camera feeds connects to a dedicated control room for live broadcast and filming.

More artists and dates for Apple Music Hall’s London debut will be announced soon.



